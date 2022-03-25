Why a Cleveland 'financial crime-fighting firm' is staffing up in Buffalo

Why it matters: The ratio of women to men working in tech is still much lower compared to the overall workforce, even as more and more companies rely more heavily on tech. This panel is an opportunity to network with women in tech, get advice and learn from challenges panelists have faced as women in the tech industry.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

Kaleida Health's pandemic-related losses near $230 million – and it wants its insurer to cover it: It is yet further proof of the financial beating that Western New York's hospitals endured during the pandemic. Even before the first Kaleida patient tested positive for Covid-19 on March 16, 2020, the region's hospitals already were on a financial tightrope because of their high concentration of Medicaid and Medicare patients and the lower reimbursements that accompany them.