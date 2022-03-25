Why a Cleveland 'financial crime-fighting firm' is staffing up in Buffalo

Why AML RightSource chose Buffalo
When AML RightSource was looking to expand several years ago, the company had a list of 20 cities to consider.
It chose Buffalo.
The tech company, which came to the city in 2019, helps banks and financial service companies detect fraudulent transactions. Last week, CEO Frank Ewing joined Gov. Kathy Hochul in announcing that AML RightSource plans to hire 363 new employees in Buffalo by 2026 and expand its office space in the downtown Seneca One tower. That would nearly triple its current local workforce.
Ewing, a Utica native, worked at HSBC Bank in Buffalo after college and graduated from the University at Buffalo law school in 2012. But it wasn't just Ewing's ties to Western New York that enticed the Cleveland-based firm to open an office in Buffalo.
Here's what else drew AML RightSource to Western New York.
The workforce
In 2019, AML RightSource's goal was to create 100 jobs in Buffalo by 2023. They did it in nine months, Ewing said.
And it has kept growing. By the end of 2020, the company had 175 Buffalo-based employees. It now has 205.
In a tight labor market, the company has not had trouble finding the employees it needs in Buffalo, and Ewing said he is confident AML RightSource will fill the 363 jobs it promised.
The types of jobs AML RightSource will be hiring for are all high-paying, white-collar jobs, ranging from management to human resources and tech.
These are the kinds of jobs that will not only keep college students in the area after graduation, but also attract high-quality talent from outside Western New York.
Western New York's colleges and universities
With 21 colleges and universities in Western New York, AML RightSource basically has built-in recruiting grounds.
And, the company already has experience hiring local college graduates. More than half of its current employees attended a college or university in the region.
Ewing said the company is looking to hire the smartest people to come work for AML RightSource, because what the company does is "significant and serious." AML RightSource's analysts have helped uncover human trafficking, terrorist financing and illegal drug shipments.
"Our motto and mantra has been, if you have a smart person, you can teach them virtually anything, including financial crime analysis and investigation," Ewing told The News in 2019.
Buffalo Niagara's colleges and universities are the perfect place to recruit the kinds of analytical, tech-savvy problem solvers AML RightSource is looking for.
The growing tech ecosystem
AML RightSource wants to make Buffalo the center of its U.S. technology workforce, in part, because it recognizes the work the region has put in to foster a growing tech environment, Ewing said.
While the region's tech sector is undersized, it has put in place programs and resources to try to attract tech workers to the city, through initiatives such as 43North and the dozens of companies hiring and training tech workers.
Several local employers have teamed up to host tech boot camps to train people in the most in-demand skills, such as data analysts, and the nonprofit TechBuffalo is focused on connecting individuals and companies with the training, jobs and talent to keep growing the ecosystem.
To grow its tech hub in Buffalo, the company is looking to hire developers, software engineers and data scientists, Ewing said.
Tax credits from state
AML RightSource also is getting subsidies from the state that will save the company millions of dollars in taxes if it adds all the jobs it says it will.
Before coming to Buffalo in 2019, the company got $1.2 million in Excelsior Job Program tax credits. Last week, Hochul announced AML RightSource will receive $7.4 million in tax credits if it meets its latest job quota.
– Natalie Brophy
