Joyce Markiewicz believes the chief business development officer role she’s held for the last several years at Catholic Health prepares her well to take over as the system’s president and CEO on Sept. 1.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, for instance, Markiewicz helped plenty with innovations to respond to the public health emergency. But more of her job was focused on the future, figuring out what opportunities were ahead and what post-pandemic health care would look like.

“I had a separate group of people saying, ‘But what’s going to happen after Covid is over?’ “ she said. “And we were looking at new models of care. We were driving new opportunities forward, so we were staying very focused on, ‘What else has to happen next?’ “

“And I think it’s all going to come together now,” she continued, “and I’m excited for that.”

It’s among the reasons why Catholic Health felt now is the right time for Markiewicz, 64, to succeed Mark Sullivan, who will conclude a five-year run as chief executive on Aug. 31. She will be the fifth CEO – and the first female chief executive – in Catholic Health’s 25-year history. And her decisions will be closely watched as the head of Western New York’s second-largest health system, a $1.2 billion organization that employs about 9,000 people.

In two recent interviews with The Buffalo News, Markiewicz stressed that Catholic Health needs to “stay focused on what’s in front of us.”

That will involve stabilizing Catholic Health’s pandemic-battered finances and finding fiscally responsible opportunities that align with the health system’s strategy.

“I don’t think I would have taken this role if I didn’t think that we could come around to the other side,” she said.

Most immediately, Markiewicz will be at the helm to open the $62 million Lockport Memorial Hospital, a development she has already been overseeing. That 60,000-square-foot neighborhood hospital – emblematic of how health care is changing – is on track to open in mid-October, and Markiewicz expects Catholic Health will get into certain portions of the building as soon as Aug. 28 to start getting the facility ready.

“I really think it’s going to be a model for New York State and for other areas because people need to have that emergency care, but then they need to go where the best care can be delivered for them,” she said.

Ahead of Lockport Memorial Hospital opening, Catholic Health sees high demand for temporary ER Catholic Health officials scrambled to get the temporary emergency room opened at 12:01 a.m. on June 18, preserving local emergency health services after the bankrupt Eastern Niagara Hospital closed June 17 following a 115-year run.

All the changes hitting health care, as more services shift out of traditional hospital settings, will mean “monumental financial challenges in the years ahead” for health systems such as Catholic Health, said Larry Zielinski, a health care administration expert at University at Buffalo.

“The integrated health system model being pursued by Catholic Health and Kaleida is similar to market structures in every market in America,” he said. “They are tethered to reliance on acute care reimbursement, and now must migrate strategy, culture and resources to a new, leaner model based on community-based care. Very, very few have been successful so far.”

To get there, Markiewicz will lean on her experience from a long career that started in nursing.

“It’s a gift to this community that Joyce is the next CEO,” said Sullivan, the outgoing CEO.

Nursing roots shape new CEO

Markiewicz grew up in Hamburg, the youngest of six children.

Her parents, she said, were hard workers – her father at Bethlehem Steel, and her mother in a school cafeteria.

A young Markiewicz wanted to be a doctor, but, she admits, chemistry was not her strong suit. Still, she knew she wanted to work in health care, drawn to nursing to take care of others but also because of the job’s stability.

So she went to D’Youville College to become a nurse and, while at school, worked after hours and on the weekends at Columbus Hospital on Buffalo’s West Side, now a Neighborhood Health Center location. After graduating, she kept working there because she saw the need at a hospital that cared for an underserved population.

She did leave Buffalo for a time. After she got married, her husband’s career took her to Rochester, where she worked as a bedside nurse at Highland Hospital.

Markiewicz said she uses her “background as a nurse every single day in this organization.” It taught her what quality care looks like and what’s it like to not have sufficient resources to treat patients. When she worked in underserved facilities, she recalls stopping at the grocery store to get things like shampoo because she knew the hospital didn’t have it.

Now, as a leader, she tries to stay aware of how operational changes affect the health system’s workers, knowing that nurses, for instance, “wear so many hats” and can’t just be expected to take on more and more.

“When you’re a nurse and you come in, you never know what you’re coming into,” she said. “It’s always moving.”

While she was in Rochester, Markiewicz was a Meals on Wheels volunteer, which is how she became interested in her next passion: home health care.

Becoming a home care leader

When she got back to Western New York, Markiewicz worked for multiple home health care companies, becoming an operational leader and, along the way, getting her master of business administration from UB.

After she finished her MBA, she stayed with American Home Patient for another year until she heard about a position at Catholic Health.

She was interviewed by Sullivan, who initially offered her a director of nursing position within Catholic Health’s Home Care division. But Markiewicz was looking for more of an operational role, so Sullivan came back with a redesigned job to bring her in.

Mark Sullivan's tenure as Catholic Health's CEO endured 'daunting' challenges On Wednesday, Catholic Health announced that Sullivan's tenure as its top executive is coming to an end. Sullivan, 55, is stepping down – something he told The Buffalo News was his decision – on Aug. 31.

Markiewicz joined Catholic Health in 2005 as vice president of Home Care operations and quickly rose to president and CEO of that division. Catholic Health credits her for turning a money-losing division into one with double-digit growth.

“It just demonstrates that it’s not just about care in hospitals,” she said. “It’s really important that we build infrastructure within our community, because there are ways to do that and do it in a way that is also supportive of the financials of the overall organization. And I hope to do a lot more of that in the future.”

‘Where health care is today’

As Markiewicz steps into the CEO role, she will face major challenges as she adapts Catholic Health to where health care is headed and shores up the health system’s finances.

She’s confident in the financial turnaround, noting Chief Operating Officer James Garvey, Chief Financial Officer David Macholz and the system’s hospital presidents are “laser-focused on making sure that we’re looking at ways to drive down the cost of care.”

There have been some encouraging signs.

According to an update to bond investors this month, Catholic Health had an operating loss of about $24 million on revenues of almost $689 million through June this year. While still losing money, the six-month operating loss was better than the $61 million loss the health system originally projected.

Good news is ahead: An adjustment to the Medicare Wage Index could mean another $30 million to $40 million annually for Catholic Health, according to the investor presentation.

'Just what the doctor ordered': Schumer says WNY hospitals are in line for $170 million funding boost Under a now finalized change to Medicare wage payments, Schumer said Western New York hospitals are in line for a $170 million annual funding boost. Across upstate New York, a total of $967 million a year in additional federal funding will flow to hospitals.

Catholic Health will keep making changes, staying the course with its strategy to create “Centers of Excellence” across its hospital footprint.

That strategy guided the recent reconfiguration of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston and the development of Lockport Memorial Hospital, which will have 10 inpatient rooms and house emergency, inpatient medical, imaging and laboratory services as well as office space for primary care, women’s health and specialty medical practices.

Lockport Memorial will be right-sized for the community’s expected health needs, and some patients there may be transferred to another Catholic Health hospital for a more specialized service.

“I think when you talk about where health care is today, the Lockport hospital is a perfect example,” Markiewicz said. “We do not necessarily need a hospital on every corner that has 150 beds and an ICU and this and that. It’s about centers of excellence. It’s about going where the best care is available to you. But you can’t just decant a community of access to care.”

More adapting of services is likely to come at Catholic Health, though Markiewicz said their “plate is pretty full” right now.

She also plans to focus on working with Catholic Medical Partners and primary care physicians in the community. Markiewicz wants to boost collaboration, even with Catholic Health’s competitors.

“If we’re constantly trying to do it in isolation from one another, we’ll never get where we need to go,” she said. “And so it is my intent to continue to be a collaborator in this community. I want to be at the table. I want Catholic Health to be at the table. It’s not about me. It’s about the health system. I want us to be at the table when we’re making decisions that are going to impact the health and well-being of the people that live in Western New York.”