While leading Bills stadium project, Legends to take on Sabres partnership

Earlier this year, the Buffalo Bills hired Legends Global Partnerships to become an important part of putting together a plan for a new stadium.

Now, Legends, a consulting, project management and hospitality company co-founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, will be working with the other team run by Pegula Sports and Entertainment – the Buffalo Sabres.

Legends will manage the search for a Sabres’ jersey patch sponsor, after the NHL for the first time this season began allowing patches on game-worn jerseys.

The original partnership with the Bills has allowed Legends to lead the planning, project management, sales and partnership efforts for the new Bills stadium project.

The extension of the partnership into the Sabres widens that relationship.

“It was a natural and exciting extension of the broader relationship with PSE and the Bills,” a spokesperson for Legends said in an email.

Legends was founded in 2008 by Jones and George Steinbrenner, the late New York Yankees’ owner.

The company has provided its services for several new high-profile venues, including the Los Angeles Rams’ and Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium, Hollywood Park’s YouTube Theater, Los Angeles Football Club’s Banc of California Stadium and the Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field.

It also operates concessions and merchandise sales at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and Yankee Stadium, along with numerous other pro and college sports and entertainment venues. It has yet to be determined whether Legends will seek the contract to provide concessions inside the new Bills stadium. Delaware North is the team’s longtime concessions operator.

“The expertise of the Legends team has been invaluable as we have begun conversations for this incredible partnership,” said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development for Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

The jersey patch opportunity for a corporate sponsor is part of what is being called “The Royal Platform” – a nod to the Sabres’ royal blue jerseys – and will also include high impact assets inside KeyBank Center and signature community programs in Western New York.

The patches will be on all Sabres jerseys for this season – home and away blue and white jerseys and the “Goathead” third jersey.

Legends is searching for a locally-based company looking to gain “incredible exposure in the market and beyond.”

And the company believes the Sabres boasting a young roster with hopeful fan expectations will create added appeal. The team is trying to snap an 11-year playoff drought this season.