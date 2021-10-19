 Skip to main content
Where's the sun? Sun Country announces flights from Buffalo to Minneapolis
Where's the sun? Sun Country announces flights from Buffalo to Minneapolis

Where's the sun?

Sun Country Airlines, a low-cost carrier based in Minnesota, has announced new service to Buffalo and six other airports from its central hub in Minneapolis, starting in the spring.

The Buffalo flights, with one-way fares as low as $69, will start June 9 and will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Besides Buffalo, Sun Country will also add nonstop service to Burlington, Vt.; Charleston, S.C.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Pittsburgh; Spokane, Wash.; and Vancouver. It will also continue its nonstop service to New Orleans; Asheville, N.C.; Savannah, Ga./Hilton Head, S.C.; and Milwaukee.

“We’re excited to offer travelers affordable access to exciting new destinations including some of the most beautiful coastal towns on the East Coast, the Great Lakes and Canada,” said Grant Whitney, Sun Country Airlines' chief revenue officer.

The company also said it is extending its current schedule and ticket sales through early September 2022, with access to 70 vacation destinations for spring and summer.

Overall, the company flies 100 routes, touching 80 airports in the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

