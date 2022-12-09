Where's the children's Tylenol and Motrin? WNY pharmacies scramble to keep up with demand

Brad Arthur's longtime family pharmacy has always had a mantra that "we might not have it today, but we'll get it for you tomorrow."

But that's been difficult amid the "tridemic," the name given to the circulating triple threat of respiratory viruses: respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, the flu and Covid-19.

Over-the-counter cold medications are harder to find, with store shelves across the region bare or skimpily stocked for some in-demand items, especially for children.

"With all of that coming to a head this fall, our ability to obtain routine over-the-counter remedies to treat the symptoms has been really problematic – you know, just liquid Tylenol for kids has been very challenging," said Arthur, pharmacist and owner of Black Rock Pharmacy in Buffalo.

Common antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, also are in short supply at some pharmacies.

And this situation is not specific to Western New York: Arthur said he's fielded dozens of calls from folks in Canada checking in on whether he has certain medications available and more than willing to make the trip across the border if he does.

But Arthur, a second-generation independent pharmacy owner, is relentless, noting he's been scrambling and working the phones in the middle of filling prescriptions to hunt down in-demand products. He was excited to report Thursday he had recently secured "ample inventory" of ibuprofen suspension, a hot item that reduces fever and relieves pain in children.

This high-demand, low-supply reality is playing out across the country and in pharmacies across Western New York, a retail reminder that darn near everyone – and most of all, kids – seems to be battling an illness of some kind right now.

In several pharmacies in Buffalo this week, the cold-and-flu sections were thoroughly picked over, but remained at least decently stocked.

Where things were really in short supply, however, was in the children's health sections. At those stores, it was particularly difficult to find acetaminophen – including children's Tylenol – and ibuprofen – including children's Motrin. Acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help with low-grade fevers in children.

At the Target on Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo, for instance, the infant and kids' health section was nearly empty, with no children's Tylenol and no children's Motrin, but a couple boxes of Up & Up brand dye-free infants' concentrated ibuprofen.

Less than 2 miles away, the Walgreens on Hertel Avenue had plenty of bare spots in its children's health section, but still had a few boxes left of children's ibuprofen and Tylenol.

This is all a situation at least partially created by elevated levels, in particular, of RSV and flu, with cases higher than normal for this time of year, noted CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during a media briefing Monday.

While Covid-19 cases had remained low through much of the fall, Walensky said the CDC has started to see an increase in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations nationally after the Thanksgiving holiday. That also has played out in Erie County, with confirmed Covid-19 cases coming in at 889 for the week ended Dec. 3, up 70% from 524 a week earlier and reversing a five-week trend of declines.

And more indoor and holiday gatherings await as winter approaches.

What providers think you should know

At least to this point, the region's hospitals have been able to stay sufficiently stocked in medications.

At Catholic Health's hospitals, the only drug that has been somewhat difficult to keep available is Tamiflu, noted Dr. Donald F. Pickhardt, who chairs the health system's pediatrics department. As such, the system has been limiting its use of Tamiflu, an antiviral medication that can mitigate flu symptoms, to very young children or children who are at particular risk for severe influenza, he said.

And for parents struggling to find pediatric formulations of acetaminophen and ibuprofen at area pharmacies, Pickhardt and other area health experts provided some things to keep in mind.

Pickhardt pointed out that the viral illnesses in children right now are, in most cases, relatively short in nature, with symptoms that generally last for three to five days. So that means there's no need to stockpile children's Tylenol, with Pickhardt noting he's heard that some pharmacies are limiting customers to one box at a time per day.

Further, Pickhardt said the most effective treatments for children who have RSV or the flu are actually cool mist vaporizers, which help children to keep their mucus thin and help them to breathe easier, as well as nasal saline drops, which help clear nasal passages.

And while "antibiotics aren't necessary in 99% of these illnesses we're seeing," Pickhardt said part of the reason amoxicillin may be in short supply is because this also is the time of year when providers see cases of ear infections and pneumonia.

In addition, some children who get a respiratory illness can then develop a bacterial ear infection, noted Dr. Stephen J. Turkovich, chief medical officer and the incoming president of Oishei Children's Hospital.

In cases where amoxicillin is in short supply, Pickhardt and Turkovich said there are alternative antibiotics readily available.

And there have been encouraging signs as of late with admissions at Children's Hospital.

Turkovich said the hospital's admissions and emergency department visits for both RSV and the flu decreased last week from the prior week, a drop that could at least be partially because of the snowstorm and the Thanksgiving break that combined to keep kids out of school for a lengthy stretch.

He's optimistic the RSV peak could be behind the hospital, but he believes more pediatric flu cases could be ahead. As it is, Turkovich said Children's Hospital has had more than 250 admissions from the flu, much higher than a normal year – and it's only early December.

With that in mind, both Turkovich and Pickhardt advised parents to get their kids vaccinated against the flu. Pickhardt, in particular, said of the hundreds of flu cases he's cared for in the emergency room this fall, only one had received the flu shot.

"The early evidence is showing that the flu vaccine is actually a pretty decent match with the strain that's out there," Turkovich said.

'Never seen anything close to it'

At Arthur's pharmacy business, which has been in his family since 1959, he said the Covid-19 pandemic drastically changed certain parts of his operation, such as his ability to access routine consumer products and some prescription products.

The ongoing surge in respiratory viruses is making it even more challenging.

"I've never seen anything close to it," said Arthur, who has been in the business since 1987.

He can recall times in previous years where Tamiflu, for instance, was very difficult to get, but nothing compares to the supply pinch his business is feeling right now.

"I cannot recall a time in my entire working life when the situation has been like this, where I've had young mothers come in and my only response to them is, 'Not only do I not have it, but I can't get it,' " Arthur said.

But that doesn't mean he doesn't try, leaning on his connections to track down what he can. Earlier in the pandemic, he noted, his business was able to secure Covid-19 rapid home tests before some of the big chains because he was relentlessly plugged into his primary and secondary distributors.

At one of those big retail chains, Walgreens spokesperson Marty Maloney said that while demand for amoxicillin has increased, the chain is still able to meet its patients' needs at this time. The same goes, he said, for popular over-the-counter medications such as children's Tylenol and Motrin.

"Despite increased demand for cold and flu medications as a result of this year's severe cold and respiratory virus season, Walgreens remains able to meet customer needs for over-the-counter products at this time," Maloney said.

CVS and Rite Aid did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Neither did Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer of children's Tylenol and children's Motrin. But the pharmaceutical company released a statement earlier this week that noted it was experiencing high consumer demand but was not seeing "an overall shortage" of children's Tylenol and children's Motrin in the United States. Johnson & Johnson also vowed to maximize its production capacity by running its sites 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At Black Rock Pharmacy, Arthur suspects drug manufacturers, like many businesses, could be experiencing staffing challenges that are making it difficult to keep up with high demand.

"We're going to experience these tremendous peaks in respiratory illness, which will strain the system, and then they will pass and we'll return back to normal," he said, pausing for a moment. "Whatever normal is nowadays."