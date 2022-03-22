Where things stand with Catholic Health's Lockport Memorial Hospital

For one, Lockport Memorial will be just a touch more than 60,000 square feet with 10 inpatient rooms. Eastern Niagara is a 134-bed hospital with more than 200,000 square feet of space. (The Eastern Niagara Hospital property is for sale for $3.5 million.)

Maintaining services with low patient volume led to major financial issues for Eastern Niagara. In 2019, the hospital had a deficit of $9.7 million.

More health care services continue to be delivered outside hospital walls amid the rise in telehealth and the rapid construction of ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient settings.

So Catholic Health opted to build what it believes will be sustainable in Lockport: a right-sized neighborhood hospital with plenty of services, but one that also can leverage the scale of the health system's network so patients are put "in the right place to receive their care," Markiewicz said.

That also means, she noted, that the job roles and responsibilities will be a little different in the new hospital.