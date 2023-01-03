Where there's smoke, there's opposition: Neighbors oppose Elmwood Ave. smoke shop

It's not often that an applicant for a special-use permit in Buffalo gets a flat-out denial from the city Planning Board.

Then again, it's also not often that someone proposes a smoke shop on Elmwood Avenue, across from a newly built luxury condominium project whose new owners are about to move in.

And it's not often that such a relatively minor request for a new business is met with a flood of signatures on two different neighborhood petitions demanding that the application be rejected.

“We just do not think this is what the neighborhood wants,” said Jeffrey Birtch, CEO of Chason Affinity Companies, developer of the condo building at 1111 Elmwood, with 41 units ranging from 1,087 to 2,718 square feet at prices starting at $500,000. “It’s not what our residents want.”

That's why the Planning Board last week urged the Common Council to turn down the request by Tyler Petrik and David Morris for a permit for their new store, Biggie Smokes Vape & Smoke Shop, at 1122-1124 Elmwood.

"It’s not that we don’t want to encourage you to have a business on Elmwood, but everyone agrees that we’d like a higher and better use, given all the changes," said Planning Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz. "Neighbors up and down have protested every vape shop, every hookah that has tried to get a special-use permit."

Petrik and Morris want to offer vaping products alongside retail and general merchandise, in a former Subway restaurant space at the corner of Elmwood and Forest avenues. After initially opening without the proper license, they closed and are awaiting the permit. But they also learned that not all their future neighbors are in favor, and complained about a bias against them from one side street and one building.

They insisted that the store is not geared to be a tobacco shop, and would not offer tobacco, cigarettes, hookahs or cannabis. Rather, they said they plan to sell art and glassware from local artists and merchants. And the duo said they signed a five-year lease and have already invested $30,000 to remodel the interior space – which most recently was used by Chason Affinity as the construction office for its project.

"I've owned property over there for almost 17 years now. I've been living in that neighborhood for 15," Petrik said. "I guess we're not good enough to have a business on Elmwood."

In other action, the Planning Board approved a $2.5 million proposal by Thankful Missionary Baptist Church's community development arm to build a 20-unit apartment complex at 177-187 Sumner Place.

The Thankful Gardens affordable housing project would include renovation of an existing 2,200-square-foot duplex and construction of a pair of nine-unit apartment buildings on either side – each with eight studios and one one-bedroom unit. The project will be funded with state low-income housing tax credits that the church plans to apply for.

But the panel tabled two other affordable housing projects by SAA-EVI, R+A+R Development and Stratford Capital Group at 100 and 158 Ashley St., at the corners of Person and Peck streets, after lecturing the developer and architect for not being prepared. The developers, who are also renovating the nearby School 44 into 65 apartments, intend to put up 21 townhome units on vacant properties as part of the larger $26.8 million project .