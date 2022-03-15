Where home building is hot – and where it's not

It's not yet Amherst or Clarence, but Grand Island is becoming a hot spot for new housing development.
The largely quiet town on the northwestern end of Erie County typically gets only a handful of new homes built each year, and only one new apartment complex of note recently.
But new home construction more than doubled last year – and a pair of projects are poised to bring hundreds of additional new homes in the coming years.
The new Rivertown Center project could bring 27 new patio and townhomes to the island – along with 292 apartments. A second proposed development on another part of the island – Southpointe – would add nearly 300 new single-family houses and townhomes.
That activity is already pushing Grand Island up in the rankings of the hottest Buffalo Niagara towns for home construction, with the potential to go much higher.
The old mainstays – Amherst and Clarence – remain by far the two most popular destinations among people building new homes, with nearly 30% of the activity last year.
But the flurry of recent construction has pushed Grand Island to the sixth spot in the regional rankings of new home construction permits, up from ninth in 2020, when it ranked lower than Buffalo and the Town of Aurora for building.
So why is Grand Island getting more popular as a place to build a home? Geography helps.
"What’s happening is, as development spreads further east, it becomes more costly to get to the center of Buffalo or Niagara Falls," said Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney. "Grand Island is uniquely located between those two municipalities, which is what makes us an attractive destination."
But mainly, it's because there's open land available there – and it's relatively affordable.
It's the same reason why Lancaster, Orchard Park and Hamburg rank even higher than Grand Island for new home construction.
Land is the core commodity that is most essential for new construction, but it's also most difficult to come by. Indeed, other towns are starting to run out of shovel-ready ground, where Grand Island still has significant swaths of undeveloped territory in the town's interior.
To be sure, Whitney noted, much of the western part of the island, closest to Canada, still lacks sewer connections, "which will definitely restrict development in those areas."
Even so, he said, "there’s still spaces that can be developed."
But it also depends on the regulatory approval process in Grand Island and other towns, and whether there's a willingness to fast-track new projects. And given the past community resistance on Grand Island to change and growth, the jury is still out on that question.
"There was a strong input from the community to see the western portion of the island remain in a semi-rural state," Whitney said. "At this point, that still holds true."
Most popular vs. most growth
Local homebuilders put up nearly 1,000 homes last year in Erie and Niagara counties, as measured by the number of building permits issued by local municipal officials.
The tally of 978 was up by 7% from the prior year, according to the data collected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Not surprisingly, Amherst and Clarence still control the top spots, with 158 and 112 new permits last year, respectively. That's a 6% increase for Amherst, but a 17% gain for Clarence.
Activity is high with all types, including single-family houses, patio homes and townhomes. For example, Essex Homes of WNY has just two of 24 lots still open in the fourth phase of its Essex Greens patio home development in Clarence.
Similarly, Natale Builders sold most of the 33 lots it had available in a Wheatfield subdivision – probably "the most activity of any new development we've been involved in," said President and CEO Angelo S. Natale.
Wheatfield added 34 homes last year, up 21% from 2020, ranking it 10th – ahead of West Seneca and Elma, but behind Buffalo.
But the hottest areas for new growth, besides Grand Island, were places like Aurora and Lockport, where the pace of activity soared – even though the totals are still well below Amherst and Clarence.
Grand Island – in which Forbes-Capretto Homes sold out an entire new development – more than doubled, going from just 29 permits in 2020 to 64 last year.
Aurora – where Marrano Homes has a big patio home project going – jumped 44% to 46 new homes, while Lockport's tally rose 71% to 48.
And more new builds are coming. Essex is planning a 22-lot subdivision on 14 acres of land on the north side of Pleasant Avenue in the Town of Hamburg.
Orchard Park officials are reviewing the proposed 18-lot Quaker Lake Terrace on vacant land at the end of the existing street, while three new lots would be added on the east side of Bussendorfer Road, north of Armor Duells Road.
In fact, Orchard Park's take also more than doubled in the past year, from 33 permits in 2020 to 68 last year, and both Essex and Forbes-Capretto have developments going.
But builders say that's still a far cry from the days before the 2008 financial crisis, when Orchard Park generated more than 80 to 100 new houses per year.
"It’s been a difficult town to get construction of a site done," Nanula said.
Lancaster saw a 35% drop, from 113 permits to 73. That's a big change for a town that has been a big target of both homebuilders and buyers for years, because of the availability of lower-priced land in a large area that is still close enough to downtown Buffalo.
Builders say the shift in Lancaster stems from a combination of market and regulatory factors. There are only a few active developments in the town, and they're far enough along that they're running out of lots on which to build.
Meanwhile, town officials are taking longer to approve projects, and subjecting them to more municipal and environmental reviews, "which makes it difficult to bring projects online," Nanula said.
But the proposed new Fieldstream subdivision in Lancaster, located on the north side of William Street, would add 52 new lots and a new public road extending off William – if and when it's approved by the town.
"Normal towns where growth has occurred in the past are having problems," Marrano said.
Southpointe
Grand Island, on the other hand, has been difficult for years.
While Amazon's failed attempt to construct a new $300 million e-commerce distribution center on Grand Island is a well-known example of community opposition to a commercial project, nothing illustrates the challenge of building new housing on Grand Island better than the Southpointe project.
Originally proposed more than 25 years ago for a vast swath of land just off I-190, the sprawling residential project has been revived by Long Island businessman Harold Schertz. He wants to bring more than 400 single-family homes, townhomes and apartments to the area just north of the southern Grand Island bridges.
His company, Lawrence, N.Y.-based SRI, bought the 284-acre Southpointe property in 2013, after the previous owners – a Canadian investor group – abandoned its development plan.
Now Schertz wants to divide the property into five pieces for his own version of the project – including three for single-family housing subdivisions, with a total of 103 houses. And it finally appears to be advancing.
"It doesn't surprise me that that's finally coming to fruition," Whitney said, noting the long history.
Under the plan, the southwestern portion, formerly known as Southpointe West, is located at the intersection of Love and Baseline roads and would contain 40 homes. The former Southpointe East, at Carl Road and Beaver Island Parkway in the southeast, would be a 44-lot subdivision. And the former Southpointe North, on Staley Road east of Baseline and west of I-190, would contain 19 lots.
A fourth lot, totaling 12 acres in the northwest quadrant on Baseline, south of Staley, would be developed at a later date into a three-story assisted-living facility, with 160 units.
The largest piece, comprising the majority of the land with 208 acres, would become the "core" of the project, with 192 single-family attached townhouses and 116 apartments.
Located between Staley and Glen Avon, it would include two four-story apartment buildings with 58 units in each, and 48 four-unit townhome buildings.
Schertz's development concept plan was approved by the Town Board in October. Subdivision and housing lot plans are now under review, while site plans for the assisted-living, apartment and townhome projects would come later.