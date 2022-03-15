Where home building is hot – and where it's not

So why is Grand Island getting more popular as a place to build a home? Geography helps.

"What’s happening is, as development spreads further east, it becomes more costly to get to the center of Buffalo or Niagara Falls," said Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney. "Grand Island is uniquely located between those two municipalities, which is what makes us an attractive destination."

But mainly, it's because there's open land available there – and it's relatively affordable.

It's the same reason why Lancaster, Orchard Park and Hamburg rank even higher than Grand Island for new home construction.

Land is the core commodity that is most essential for new construction, but it's also most difficult to come by. Indeed, other towns are starting to run out of shovel-ready ground, where Grand Island still has significant swaths of undeveloped territory in the town's interior.

To be sure, Whitney noted, much of the western part of the island, closest to Canada, still lacks sewer connections, "which will definitely restrict development in those areas."

Even so, he said, "there’s still spaces that can be developed."