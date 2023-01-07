When the looting stops, the costly rush for stores to reopen begins

Jeff Borsuk counts himself lucky that the damage and theft at his wine bar Just Vino on Main Street was minor in comparison to others.

Looters broke into Just Vino during the blizzard and got away with the cash box and some wine. They tried to steal the television, but, after causing damage ripping it off the wall, dropped it and left it at the scene. They also broke numerous glasses, showering the entire premises with tiny shards of glass.

Borsuk wasn't alone.

When Buffalo residents finally emerged from the blizzard, they were met with a number of boarded-up store windows and closed stores. On Bailey Avenue, there were places such as Family Dollar, Aaron's Rent to Own and Bailey Jewelry. On West Ferry there were Dollar General, Rent-a-Center and Rite Aid. And on Broadway there was Aldi – an important grocery destination in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood that lacks many options for fresh produce and meats.

All were the sites of looting during the Blizzard of 2022, left with broken windows and doors, damaged interior fixtures, and stolen and trampled merchandise. As of last week, 10 people had been arrested in connection with the looting.

For store owners like Borsuk, the focus has been on the cleanup and opening up again – and measuring the cost. For many, insurance will only cover some of their losses.

Borsuk had already lost the busy days leading up to Christmas because of the storm, then lost busy post-Christmas and New Year's Eve sales because of the break-in.

"I was all fired up after the storm. You know, "Oh my god, we got to get back open. I'm going to open New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, open for the Monday night game, try to generate some revenue that we lost,'" he said. "Then this happened, and I couldn't do anything."

The bar just reopened Tuesday.

Fortunately, he was able to loan his own money to the bar to keep it afloat until the insurance check arrives. If the damage had been much worse, that might not have been the case, and the bar could've been knocked out completely, he said.

For example, he's grateful the thieves broke through the door to gain entry, rather than smashing the plate glass window – which would have been a much more expensive fix.

"It's not the end of the world, it could've been a lot worse," he said.

Borsuk was adequately insured and said things went smoothly with the insurance company. He expects to receive a check to cover his losses.

It is a common misconception that businesses damaged by break-ins and looting is always covered by insurance, said insurance expert Alex Chrzanowski. Sometimes it gives the misconception that such theft is a victimless crime.

Communities languish while a business closes to clean up the damage to a building and its contents. New products must be ordered – without the benefit of income from daily sales. Even if a store carries enough insurance to cover its losses, it can take time to file a claim and get reimbursed – time that can stretch out over more lost sales.

Fully insuring a store is pricey, so small business owners will often shoulder more of the risk on their own, said Chrzanowski, owner of the Chrzanowski Agency, an insurance company in the Town of Tonawanda.

"Their insurance is super expensive, and they probably don't fully insure their contents," said Chrzanowski, who does not insure any of the affected looters or have personal knowledge of their losses. "I bet they have $50,000 in coverage and $300,000 in lost inventory."

It is common among mom and pop shops to carry less insurance than will make them whole in the event of a claim, he said.

"Basically you pick your limit and they charge based on that," he said. "Most businesses are definitely underinsured, since they don't want to be insurance poor."

Large national chains are better insured and more able to absorb losses.

Aaron's, a furniture and appliance rent-to-own company on Bailey Avenue, was looted on Christmas Day, but was able to reopen in a limited capacity two days later.

"We’re proud that our dedicated Buffalo team members worked tirelessly to ensure the store could reopen quickly. We’re especially grateful for our customers and their patience," the Atlanta-based company said in a statement. "We are members of the Buffalo community, and we all worked together to overcome the storm and the disruption.”

Consumers also suffer the consequences of looting.

No one was more angry about Buffalo's looting than the residents who depend on the stores for food, medication and other supplies. They had finally dug out and were looking to replenish their cupboards, only to find stores closed to deal with the damage. Many worried some stores, fed up, might not reopen.

"If you don't have a car, you have nowhere to go to get anything," said Carlandra Meadors, a community organizer, a peacemaker and a spokesperson for youth empowerment group Most Valuable Parents.

She said the people who are hurt most when a store is looted are those in the neighborhood who rely on it.

"You have no choice but to drive outside the neighborhood and, for seniors and mothers who have kids and can't leave their house to get around, this is devastating."

The businesses, obviously, suffer, too, she said, especially small businesses struggling to get by – businesses that are owned by Buffalonians themselves.

Smaller mom and pop stores face the steepest challenges. While large chain stores are generally well-funded and insured, smaller stores usually have less wiggle room and are often on the hook for their losses, left paying out of their own pockets for damage, lost inventory and lost sales.

"It's devastating for a person, a mom and pop shop that puts all the heart and energy and money into something and you come in to destroy it," she said. "And then you worry some might not reopen."

Many residents feared Aldi in particular might not reopen, and that residents would be left without access to wholesome foods at reasonable prices and stuck shopping at high-priced convenience stores for processed foods.

Aldi said it could not comment as to whether the store would reopen.

"The store located on Broadway is closed as we assess the situation. We are not able to provide further detail on the location's status," the company said in a statement. "Our priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our team members, customers, and the communities we serve."