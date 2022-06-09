 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheatfield manufacturer, Lockport credit union seek tax breaks for Niagara County projects

edwards

Edwards Vacuum in Wheatfield.

 Google
Edwards Vacuum wants to construct a warehouse in Wheatfield, while a credit union hopes to build a new headquarters office in the City of Lockport, if the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approves tax breaks next month.

David R. Chamberlain's DRC Development LLC of Lockport plans to construct a new 36,000-square-foot warehouse addition for Edwards Vacuum, to store and distribute its products.

DRC built the existing 64,000-square-foot facility at 6416 Inducon Drive in 2012 and leased it to Edwards for 15 years, but that company has since been acquired by Atlas Copco, a Swedish manufacturing company that sells a wide range of products for the vacuum industry, said Edwards' operations manager Tracy Sundberg.

Atlas and Edwards then moved the manufacturing and assembly functions outside the state in 2020, while retaining the warehousing, office and support activities. But Atlas also brought its other brands to Wheatfield, and is constantly acquiring and adding new products for clients in the semiconductor, steelmaking, scientific and academic fields.

As a result, Edwards is now running out of warehouse and office support space. 

"As they add more brands, we need more space," Sundberg said, citing a purchase in Syracuse six months ago and one in Boston two years ago.

The proposed $3 million project on 8.6 acres would create 20 new jobs, while retaining 100. Edwards would also extend the lease by another 10 years.

DRC is seeking $1.9 million in tax breaks over 15 years. If approved, Chamberlain hopes to start construction in the fall, and finish in the second quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, Lockport Schools Federal Credit Union wants to demolish its 1,364-square-foot building at 360 S. Transit Road and replace it with a new 2,856-square-foot facility that will be handicapped-accessible and include a drive-thru. The project – which will create one job and retain six – had originally been planned for 2020 but was put on hold during the pandemic.

Built in 1960, the current building in a retail plaza has been occupied since 1990 by the credit union, which acquired the property in 2020 for $300,000. As a nonprofit, the credit union is not subject to sales tax, so it's requesting a 10-year property-tax break valued at $190,800.

The credit union plans to move to a temporary home in the Ulrich City Centre for six months while the $2.11 million construction project is underway.

