Wheatfield kidney dialysis clinic nets $2.2M in sale

A kidney dialysis center in Wheatfield sold for $2.2 million in a deal between a wealthy private family in Germany and an affiliate of U.S. life insurance company Mass Mutual.

Mass Mutual Asset Finance acquired the 7,500-square-foot Fresenius Kidney Care Wheatfield Renal Center. Located at 3909 Forest Park Way, the fully occupied building was constructed in 2011 and sits on 2.2 acres.

The property had been owned by Riester Wheatfield USA of Germany, according to brokers at Hold-Thyssen Inc., which handled the sale for Riester. The seller is not related to German medical device manufacturer Rudolf Riester GmbH, which in turn is owned by Halma Plc of the United Kingdom.

The sale does not affect the operation of the Fresenius Medical Care clinic, which has a long-term lease.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.