What's the future of the McKinley Mall? Even its biggest stakeholders don't agree

The McKinley Mall – once the Southtowns destination shopping venue – is in limbo.

And the entangled interests of the two main players in the mall’s future are making hopes for a revival all the more dim.

Mall owner Kohan Retail Investment Group and developer Benderson Development Co. have yet to speak and they appear to differ on their visions for the property and its outer parcels.

It complicates an already-tenuous situation at the mall on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg, which has lost three of its big box anchor stores and faces the growing challenge from online shopping that has hurt brick-and-mortar retail nationwide.

The saga between two of the mall’s biggest stakeholders started last August, when the mall was purchased by Kohan, who has promised to make improvements to the property, but has a track record elsewhere of allowing some of its properties to decay.

When Kohan bought the mall at auction for $8.5 million last summer, Benderson contested the purchase. It had submitted a higher bid, but its bid came in after the deadline for submitting offers had passed. A court ruled that Benderson’s higher bid didn’t count, and Kohan took ownership of the mall.

But two of the mall’s biggest store pads – both currently vacant – are owned by Benderson, giving them a direct stake in the mall’s future, including the right to reject certain tenants as part of its ownership agreement.

It has twice blocked potential tenants – one from leasing a vacant outparcel on the mall property for use as a used car delivery center and the other from bringing a storage facility inside the former Sears store inside the mall.

“We’re prepared to exhibit patience, but we’re not prepared to compromise our standards,” said Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing at Benderson.

“We feel strongly that used car dealerships are incompatible with class A retail environments,” he added. “Our vision for that property does not involve car dealerships or storage facilities.”

Mall owner Mike Kohan said it’s important to speak with Benderson officials about the mall’s future.

But so far, the two developers aren’t talking.

“It is hard to reach people there,” he said.

Hamburg Town Councilman Shawn Connolly said he shares Benderson's worry over Kohan’s vision for the mall and whether Kohan is willing to put the money and effort needed into restructuring it.

“This is not something that’s going to get better overnight," Connolly said. "Benderson’s fear is that if we start to approve anything, whoever is willing to come there, it may be fine short term but is it really going to be the best use long term?”

Kohan, also known as Mehran Kohansieh, said he has been hard at work talking to prospective tenants for the inside of the mall. He owns none of the outer parcels.

Benderson owns some of the largest properties in and around the mall, including the former Macy’s, Dipson McKinley Mall 6 movie theater and Hobby Lobby. Macy’s and its home store closed at the mall in 2016, which was followed by the shuttering of Bon-Ton and Sears, both of which are not owned by Benderson.

“We’ll see what happens with the mall owner and his plans for the asset that he recently acquired,” Recoon said. “It’s tough to attach a time frame to anything directly associated with the mall because of the circumstances.”

Kohan Retail Investment Group has owned the mall since August. A court decision upheld the $8.5 million cash sale from the mall’s appointed receiver the Woodmont Co. of Fort Worth, Texas. The mall had been on the market for several months and had been in receivership since 2018.

Benderson reportedly tried to reach the real estate brokerage firm retained for the sale, Newmark Corp., to make a $10 million offer for the mall property but never received a call back. Benderson joined Hamburg in contesting the sale in court.

The state court justice presiding over the sale ruled in July that Benderson had ample time to submit an offer to the real estate agent, but by the time it decided to do so, the process was already moving forward with the Kohan group.

Benderson passes on Echo Park

About a half year after the court decision, Benderson vetoed a plan to bring Echo Park Automotive to the former Pier 1 store at 3701 McKinley Parkway – a property it does not own.

It did the same when a proposal for a storage facility at the former Sears came before the company.

Benderson exercised a clause in its contract allowing it to refuse certain types of tenants on mall property, such as a storage facility, marijuana dispensary, pornography store or used car sales business.

Recoon said Benderson did not feel comfortable providing consent for either project and pointed out the company is not the only owner of property at the mall and its outer parcels with this right.

Connolly said Recoon told town officials in a recent meeting that Benderson would like to see more sustainable businesses come to the mall and its outer parcels.

Initially, Connolly was frustrated with the decision by Benderson, saying at a board meeting in February that the town had put time and effort into bringing this company to Hamburg, just to see the deal shut down.

“It’s not my place to agree or disagree,” Connolly said. “I’m still disappointed not to land what I thought would be a good starting point at the mall. However, based on the meeting, I can completely understand where Benderson is coming from.”

The town has passed a local law allowing for incentive zoning at the McKinley Mall and its ring properties. The new law gives more flexibility to incoming tenants in exchange for certain guarantees to the town, such as aesthetic improvements and job creation or money to go toward town initiatives.

Echo Park intended to fill a building that had been vacant for more than a year and employ six people, while giving the town an undisclosed amount of money to go toward improvements at a local park. The parcel it was to occupy is being leased by Cushman & Wakefield Pyramid Brokerage Co.

The mall’s outer parcels, like the outward-facing businesses at the mall, remain reasonably filled, anchored by retailers and restaurants like Savers, Red Lobster, Panera Bread, KeyBank and the Olive Garden, but there are two large vacancies at the former TGI Friday’s restaurant, as well as Pier 1 Imports.

Kohan open to talking

Kohan said he would speak with the Town of Hamburg about development ideas but is prioritizing a discussion with Benderson first.

“Because they have the right of approvals,” Kohan said.

He’s been in touch with vendors about potentially filling some of the approximately 20 vacant spaces inside, but wouldn’t disclose who he’s been talking with until contracts are signed. Food and entertainment vendors are Kohan’s highest-level priorities.

Kohan’s company, headquartered in Great Neck, N.Y., has what some have described as a checkered history. He’s owned a handful of distressed properties that have not been turned around, leading to some of those situations worsening and disappointing local officials.

This week, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon called on Kohan to sell the troubled Great Northern Mall in Clay, which he's owned since 2017, so it can be redeveloped, according to a report in syracuse.com.

The county filed a lawsuit against Kohan, seeking to recover $5.2 million in delinquent property tax. The mall has also been forced to close twice this year, once for three weeks because of broken water pipes and for a day more recently due of a power outage, as a result of Kohan reportedly owing a large sum of money to the electric company.

“It’s not easy, but believe me, we’re trying our best, and as we’re moving forward and certain tenants happen, we’ll definitely notify the community,” Kohan said of his efforts with the McKinley Mall.

Keeping the faith

Store owners inside McKinley Mall like Kristin Kuczka, who runs gift shop Muglimation, are trying to stay positive about the mall’s future, even in the face of all its challenges.

Since November, she has been running weekend market and vendor fairs that have brought an unusual sight to the mall – good crowds.

It's also led to Apa's Kitchen recently opening in the once-bustling food court and other vendors expressing interest in potentially coming to the mall.

“There’s a lot of people who are under the impression that the McKinley Mall is closed, and it’s not,” Kuczka said. "We just want to get the word out there and get people in here.”

Small and midsize malls throughout the country, including Western New York with the Eastern Hills Mall and Boulevard Mall, are going through a process of reinvention that includes a mixed-use, walkable approach to the space.

Developer Douglas Jemal bought the Boulevard Mall’s 64-acre property and the adjacent Wegmans on Alberta Drive for $30 million and plans to redevelop the property to turn it into Boulevard Place.

Uniland Development has plans for a $250 million renovation of the Eastern Hills Mall into a mixed-use town center, including some retail space, a hotel, brewery, restaurants with patios and eventually residential space.

It's a direction many small and midsize malls have gone in with the demise of the modern mall. Early in the pandemic, a study released by Coresight Research estimated that 25% of America’s approximately 1,000 enclosed malls will close over the next several years, a trend only sped up by Covid-19.

Concern over Kohan’s vision

More conversation is necessary about the mall’s future, according to Drew Reilly, Hamburg’s planning consultant.

If getting away from more conventional tenants is the McKinley Mall’s eventual fate, Reilly said there will be the need for upgraded mobility and transportation connections in that area and buffers for residents behind the mall.

“I think that area needs a lot more work,” Reilly said. “We need to sit down with the owners of the mall and other owners in that area to work out plans.”

Connolly said he would like to partner with the owners of the outer parcels of the mall to create some stability and explain the new incentive zoning law.

“We have to get better in terms of the communication,” he said. “Based on the fact that we haven’t seen the new mall owner show any significant interest at this point, we have to take the next step, which is looking at the other developers that have these parcels.”

Recoon said Benderson still believes in brick-and-mortar retail and the company sees activity in its open-air center holdings throughout upstate New York, including across the street at McKinley Plaza, where a new building is being planned to house a Starbucks and a small addition and refresh to the exterior of that site have been completed.

“We’re believers in that corridor and continue to put resources into that community,” he said. “We’ll do so into the future as well. … We recognize that there is a pretty meaningful shift away from enclosed malls into the open-air center environment.”

