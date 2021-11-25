What's open today? Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours

If you run out of flour today or want to do some in-person Black Friday shopping tomorrow, here's who is open and when.

How Black Friday continues to lose its buzz Retailers, eager to get first dibs at consumers' pocketbooks, have launched their big holiday sales earlier and earlier every year – diluting the urgency of a one-day shopping extravaganza.

Open on Thanksgiving

Tops Markets, regular opening time to 4 p.m.

Wegmans, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dash's Markets, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dollar General, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dollar Tree, hours may vary but most stores will be open.

Family Dollar, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS, hours will vary and some may be closed, but many will be open.

Rite Aid, hours may vary but most locations will be open.

Walgreens, most stores will be open but pharmacy hours may vary.

On Thanksgiving, family gatherings may be back. Heading to the store isn't Online Christmas shopping has become as big a part of Thanksgiving tradition as mashed potatoes and gravy.

Black Friday Hours

Boulevard Mall, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Eastern Hills Mall, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McKinley Mall, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walden Galleria, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.