What's open today? Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours
Greg Vetter of West Seneca holds the bags as his wife shops in the Coach store at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

If you run out of flour today or want to do some in-person Black Friday shopping tomorrow, here's who is open and when.

How Black Friday continues to lose its buzz

Retailers, eager to get first dibs at consumers' pocketbooks, have launched their big holiday sales earlier and earlier every year – diluting the urgency of a one-day shopping extravaganza.

Open on Thanksgiving

Tops Markets, regular opening time to 4 p.m. 

Wegmans, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dash's Markets, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dollar General, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dollar Tree, hours may vary but most stores will be open.

Family Dollar, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS, hours will vary and some may be closed, but many will be open.

Rite Aid, hours may vary but most locations will be open.

Walgreens, most stores will be open but pharmacy hours may vary.

Black Friday Hours

Boulevard Mall, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Eastern Hills Mall, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

McKinley Mall, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walden Galleria, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Barnes and Noble, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bath and Body Works, hours vary but most stores will open at 6 or 7 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Five Below, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Game Stop, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

HomeGoods, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

JCPenney, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's, 5 a.m. to midnight.

Macy's, 6 a.m. to midnight.

Marshalls, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

T.J. Maxx, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Is 24-hour shopping a thing of the past?

Shorter hours have allowed stores to save money on operating costs while maintaining revenue. And, at least for now, stores have managed to close early without facing backlash from inconvenienced consumers. 

