What's open and when on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Holiday shopping habits have changed dramatically over the years, and holiday retail hours have fluctuated to match them. This year is no different.

This year for the most part, it will be just grocery, convenience and drug stores that open on Thanksgiving – stores that cater to last-minute or critical purchases like milk and medicine – rather than the department stores and big boxes that had begun doing business on the holiday a few years ago.

In previous years, malls and other traditional retailers had tried to make more money by kick-starting the holiday shopping season – moving their opening times earlier and earlier on Black Friday until they had eventually encroached on the Thanksgiving holiday itself in 2012.

At first, that caused backlash among workers and consumers. Consumers vowed to keep track of the stores that opened on the holiday and not patronize them. But despite the bad publicity, consumers showed up on the holiday and Thanksgiving shopping was declared a success. Soon, there were only a few retailers who sat it out, such as REI and Barnes and Noble.

But then, in 2020, came Covid. Before the pandemic, retailers had gotten into the habit of opening up on Thanksgiving Day and even pulling all-nighters straight through Black Friday weekend. But with virus raging, shoppers lost the urge to wait in lines and elbow through crowds. And with just as many sales happening on the internet as in stores, they didn't have to.

At the same time, a massive shortage of workers made it impossible to maintain such marathon hours as in years past. All the biggest chains, even Walmart with its 24-hour Supercenters, opted to close on the holiday.

Now, the worker shortage persists, and so do Thanksgiving closures.

Black Friday will be less of a marathon, too. There are fewer limited-time deals to be had in the early morning, and many Black Friday sales have been going on for weeks in stores and online. The earliest openings are at 5 a.m., at places like Best Buy and Game Stop. Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, which for years opened at 12:01 a.m. on Black Friday, will open at 8 a.m. The McKinley Mall won't open until 9 a.m.

Most stores and malls shortened their hours when Covid hit. The extended hours they are offering on Black Friday won't seem "extended" by comparison to previous years. The Eastern Hills Mall, for example, usually closes at 6 p.m. these days. On Black Friday, they will remain open until 7 p.m. But pre-Covid, the mall was usually open until 9 p.m. on a typical day, and later during the Christmas season.

If you run out of tin foil on Thursday or plan to go out and hit the sales Friday, here are the store hours you'll need to know.

Some hours vary by location.

Thanksgiving Thursday

Big Lots, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Boulevard Mall, closed

Cabela's, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS, regular opening time to 5 p.m.; 24-hour stores will remain open

Dollar General, regular hours (which vary by location)

Dollar Tree, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Hills Mall, closed

Family Dollar, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, closed

McKinley Mall, closed

Michaels, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rite Aid, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tops Markets, regular opening time to 4 p.m.

Walden Galleria, closed

Walgreens, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 24-hour stores remain open

Wegmans, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Black Friday

Best Buy, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Boulevard Mall, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela's, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar General, regular hours

Eastern Hills Mall, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Family Dollar, regular hours

Fashion Outlets, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Game Stop, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Guitar Center, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

J.C. Penney, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's, 5 a.m. to midnight

Macy's, 6 a.m. to midnight

McKinley Mall, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Michaels, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Old Navy, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Target, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tops Markets, regular hours

Ulta Beauty, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walden Galleria, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Walmart, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wegmans, regular hours