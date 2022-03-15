What's next for Weinberg Campus in Amherst?

The Health Department, however, said in a statement that Elderwood did not meet the requirements necessary to complete the sale. It deferred further comment to Elderwood.

Elderwood, in a statement of its own, said it and Weinberg tried to move forward with the transaction despite the regulatory backlogs, but that eventually became impossible.

"Weinberg has experienced operational challenges, also due to Covid, that they found difficult to address while state approvals remained pending," Elderwood said. "Therefore, the transaction has been terminated."

What now for Weinberg Campus?

Weinberg plans to retain control over its assets and operations, with no plans to seek another buyer.

But remaining as an independent nonprofit won't be easy.

In 2019, the most recent year that Weinberg Campus' annual filings with the IRS are available, the nonprofit was in the red.

When consolidating its financial results for its parent entity and eight tax-exempt operating subsidiaries, Weinberg Campus had a deficit of $2.9 million on revenue of $43.5 million in 2019.