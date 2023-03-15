The Buffalo Bills stadium project is getting closer to moving into the construction phase.

The Erie County Stadium Corp. voted Wednesday to clear the way for the state to spend the first $300 million of its contribution toward stadium construction, and named a new president for the state agency.

The release of the state funding clears the way for site work to begin in April, with the expectation that ground will still be broken on the $1.4 billion project in June, allowing for the stadium to be significantly completed in about three years.

Here are five takeaways from the action taken Wednesday by the Stadium Corp.

A new leader

Steven Ranalli of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. will leave this post overseeing Canalside once a replacement is found to become president to the Stadium Corp.

Ranalli is an engineer that has been with the state for the past 15 years working on construction coordination for $150 million worth of development at Buffalo’s waterfront.

“Now that the project is gearing up for the construction phase, I think Steve’s background and experience makes him perfect to lead the state’s effort with the stadium project,” said Stadium Corp. Chair Bob Duffy. “It’s great timing, because this is now going full-speed ahead.”

Waiting for final documents

But first, the state must release the final versions of key documents, from the stadium lease to the community benefits agreement with the Bills.

Those agreements then need to be approved by the Erie County Legislature, which should get paperwork for the project “very soon,” according to Stadium Corp. officials.

That starts a 30-day period for the Legislature to review the documents and hold multiple committee meetings before making a final decision on the new stadium in Orchard Park.

Once stadium agreements, such as the lease, come to the Legislature, they will be made public in their entirety, Legislative Chair April Baskin said.

“It all has to get wrapped up before June because that’s when construction is starting,” said Stephen Gawlik, senior counsel for Empire State Development. “We’re working as hard as we can to get it in front of the Legislature, and once they approve it, the documents will be signed, and the Bills will be off and running.”

The Stadium Corp. also approved the signing of a new 30-year lease starting in 2026, a new non-relocation agreement, an extension of the current lease and non-relocation agreements that end in July, a construction development agreement and a community benefits agreement.

Building a staff

Ranalli will be one of four staffers in paid administrative positions to help manage the stadium project. The Stadium Corp. is putting $2.6 million into those staff members and the use of consultants from April to March 2024.

Empire State Development’s Mike Fitzner has been transferred over to a role with the Stadium Corp., managing construction.

Consultants that have been hired include Buffalo law firm Hodgson Russ, for help on real estate and construction contracts; Chicago law firm Sidley Austin, which is helping negotiate the deal; and Syosset-based LiRo Engineers, leading a vast team to assist in on-site construction and project compliance.

The Stadium Corp. will hire a junior construction manager – who will start in April – and fill an additional position. Gawlak said the consultant vendor contracts were bid out and approved by Empire State Development last year.

“A lot of work has been done behind the scenes to get these agreements in place and move us to a point where we’re about to break ground, so myself and the rest of the team is now committed to getting the construction done and moving that process along,” Ranalli said.

No guarantees for local workers

Stadium Corp. board member Paul Brown and other local union leaders who have shared their concerns about stadium projects going to out of town contractors are now “working through those issues” with project planners, Gawlik said.

Brown voted in favor of Wednesday’s agenda items after last month sending an email to fellow board meetings saying he wouldn’t unless issues had been rectified.

Gawlik reaffirmed that the local workforce is a major focus on the project, but added that there is concern from stadium planners about whether there are enough qualified workers here to complete one of the largest projects ever in Western New York.

“We’ve found that, in some major projects, there’s just not enough labor to go around,” Duffy said. “So, guarantees cannot be made about who will get jobs, but I commend the sides for working this out. What has been raised as an issue before has been resolved.”

More efforts for diversity

There continues to be a focus on reaching goals established on the project for minority and women involvement.

General contractor Gilbane/Turner has been asked to shrink some bid packages to give smaller companies a better shot to get them. To insure that promises are kept, someone will be on-site monitoring construction compliance, while public outreach continues to encourage diverse companies to bid on projects, Gawlik said.

The Bills are expected to make a good faith effort to achieve, at minimum, an overall participation goal of 30% for Minority Women Business Enterprises and 6% for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses.

Funds from the new stadium's annual capital improvement fund and repair and maintenance fund – averaging just under $18 million a year – will also be subject to MWBE and SDVOB goals. There will be a similar post construction commitment for suppliers and vendors at the new stadium.