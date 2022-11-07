What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?

What to know about the week ahead

Buffalo's hospitality sector continues to rebound after two years of being battered by Covid restrictions.

The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday will review a series of special-use permit applications for:

Brandon Markant's B&D Rock Enterprises of Cheektowaga to open and operate Rock Burger as a tavern in a vacant one-story masonry building at 502 Elmwood Ave., south of West Utica Street, with 65 to 70 seats.

Adnan Saeed, to open a vaping and hookah business called Smoke & Toke Smoke Shop at 982 Broadway, using an existing front lower space, with a capacity of 25.

Jennifer Mariani's Abbott Road Enterprises, to reopen a 35-seat tavern serving beer and wine at 382 Abbott Road, called The Front Porch, in an existing two-story building.

Kendra Smith's Kenzpedia of Cheektowaga, for assembly, to operate a 60-person event center for parties and meetings, using vacant space in a two-story mixed-use building at 1100 Kenmore Ave.

Joseph Vidal of Derby, to sell alcohol at 830 Abbott through his Abbott Wines and Spirits, in a change of use from a vacant human service facility to a retail store with four employees.

Catholic Health Home & Community Based Care will hold a hiring event from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Classics V Banquet & Conference Center, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. It is looking for home care registered nurses, graduate nurses and licensed practical nurses. Catholic Health managers will be on hand to accept applications, conduct interviews and make job offers.

Niagara County Community College's Office of Workforce Development will launch a series of community education classes starting Wednesday. The classes take place on the NCCC Sanborn campus, the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute and remotely. Presentations are $10 per ticket, and tickets are available for purchase online at niagaracc.suny.edu/wd/community-academy/ or by calling 716-614-6472. Group pricing is available.

The first class on Wednesday is a cooking demonstration at the Culinary Institute from 6 to 8 p.m. Chef Emily Lonigan will present "Eating Healthy: Sheet Pan Meals for Your Family," demonstrating how to maximize flavor and nutrients while reducing dishwashing and cleanup.

The next two sessions on Nov. 16 and 30 will be on healthy lifestyle habits and cryptocurrency, respectively.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will present its annual report to members from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. The event is free but open only to Partnership members.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Moog Inc. has plans to make significant investments in its local facilities over the next few years.

Soaring natural gas prices have pushed National Fuel Gas Co.'s profits way up, but the boom may be coming to an end.

With Edwards Vacuum heading to Genesee County's STAMP site, officials are hoping it will help lure other companies there.

A Niagara Falls manufacturer is planning a $6 million expansion that will add 45 jobs.

Ellicott Development is moving forward on a project to build a six-story apartment building on Main Street, near Best Street.

Electric battery systems maker Viridi Parente is planning to expand its Buffalo operations.

Edwards Vacuum plans to build a $319 million factory – with 600 jobs – at the STAMP site in Genesee County.

The Buffalo Niagara Marriott hotel in Amherst is going up for auction next month.

Gasoline prices are rising again across the Buffalo Niagara region, ending a steady decline that had been going on since mid-June.

A Cheektowaga highway maintenance company is planning to move to a bigger facility in Alden.

In the weeks leading up to SUNY Erie Community College President David Balkin's suspension last week, he had explored moving the library at ECC's City Campus into space at the main downtown library.

Nearly a year after the first Starbucks stores in Buffalo voted to unionize, talks on a first contract agreement are moving slowly.

The three Fucillo auto dealerships on Grand Island have been sold to an Ithaca dealer.

A federal judge in Buffalo has granted Starbucks' request that the Starbucks Workers United union turn over all of its messages with reporters, raising questions about free speech issues.

Uniland is seeking tax breaks for the second warehouse it plans to build in Lackawanna.

Young Development is moving ahead with a $17 million apartment project in Lancaster, with 50 units.

The Town of Tonawanda nursing home where a resident fell from a window to her death has been fined by the state.

The long-delayed Sawyer's Landing development in Amherst is poised to move forward but at a much higher cost.

ICYMI

Four reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Made in WNY: Honeywell. Workers at Honeywell's research laboratory in Buffalo are looking for good ideas that could become commercial products five or 10 years from now.

2. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

3. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

4. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year? Some municipalities say they are short-staffed, and others say they are ready for the winter months.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza, Samantha Christmann and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

