What to know about the week ahead

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's P3 Center will host UPLIFTING Black Maternal Health from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Niagara Falls Train Station, 825 Depot Ave., to recognize Black Maternal Health Week.

The public event aims to raise awareness about the disproportionate maternal health disparities affecting Black mothers.

The free event features keynote speaker Fatima Mathews, founder of Strong Heart 2 Soul, who will lead a discussion on cardiac health, and plenary speaker Dr. Davina Moss, founder and president of Positive Direction and Associates, who will discuss maternal mental health.

The event will also include community-based doula panel discussions, yoga, healing art, and an optional paid tour of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center. A complimentary lunch will be provided by event sponsor Williamson Funeral Home.

In early December, The Buffalo News brought you the story of E. Brooke Lerner, a University at Buffalo emergency medicine researcher who was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and, working with the National Association of EMS Physicians, established the E. Brooke Lerner Research Fund so her work lives on.

Friends of Lerner are raising money for that research fund and are having their first event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. in Buffalo. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes two drinks, food and music. Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

Niagara University invites the public to a discussion Tuesday of how Black American women have shaped U.S. democracy by Dr. Martha Jones, professor of history at Johns Hopkins University and author of “Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All.” The presentation takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Golisano Room 101.

SUNY Fredonia Public Astronomy Nights at the Kelly Family Observatory will resume Tuesday. Anyone from the campus and surrounding communities can attend public stargazing and telescope viewing sessions every Tuesday starting at 8 p.m. in April, 9 p.m. in May, 10 p.m. in June and July, 9 p.m. in August, and 8 p.m. in September and October.

Visitors will experience a guided night sky tour and have the opportunity to view celestial objects through a telescope. Reservations are required, as a maximum of 30 people can attend due to space limitations in the rooftop observatory, which is located on the roof of the Science Center on campus.

Organizers note that the sessions are dependent on clear skies and are subject to cancellation. Go online for details on how to enter the observatory and make a reservation, at fredonia.edu/academics/colleges-schools/college-liberal-arts-sciences/physics/fredonia-public-astronomy-nights.

Buffalo State University is hosting Kimberly Jenkins, founder, director, and principal researcher of the Fashion and Race Database, to share her expertise on inclusion and social justice concerns in the fashion industry at 6 p.m. Thursday at Buffalo State’s LoRusso Alumni and Visitor Center.

A question-and-answer session will follow. Jenkins' talk is free and open to the public.

The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will hold a two-part brunch-and-learn educational series this Saturday and the next for people who have been diagnosed with memory loss, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), or early stage dementia, and their loved ones.

The free classes, “Living with Early Stage Dementia or Memory Loss,” will be held 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 15 and 22 at the Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 East Delavan Ave., Buffalo. Brunch will be served both days.

The two-part series will allow people to ask questions, learn more about the diagnosis and discover the many resources available to them in a comfortable and confidential setting. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 716.626.0600, extension 313.

The program is funded through Dobrak & Fial Funds administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.

THE LATEST

A virtual reality center will help Buffalo Bills season ticket holders pick their seats in a new stadium.

A new Fruit Belt community health center is a collaborative effort.

New attractions are coming to Riverworks.

A look at the trends behind the merger of Trocaire College and Medaille University.

How the Bills stadium deal will impact contractors.

Lackawanna picked a developer for an Abbott Road property.

The Life Storage deal includes big penalties if it falls apart.

A long-delayed housing project in Clarence finally is moving forward.

A new senior housing complex opened in Buffalo.

Life Storage agreed to be a acquired in a $12.7 billion deal.

The first retail cannabis licenses were awarded in Western New York.

Imagine Staffing made a deal.

Tesla's solar roof hasn't been selling.

Controversial plans by developer Douglas Jemal to renovate a historic building won approval.

The developer of the Piano Keys project wants tax breaks.

A local workforce development program is getting a $1 million grant.

A German company plans to move into a vacant factory in Falconer.

A federal appeals court judge lifted the injunction barring legal cannabis retail licenses from being issued in Western New York. What's next?

Buffalo Niagara was front and center as senators grilled former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on its union stance.

The Salvation Army's Buffalo expansion project is expanding.

The new owners of the Lenhart Hotel on Chautauqua Lake have big plans for the historic inn.

The Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate took an unusual turn during February.

Buffalo Niagara tax filers could get an extension until May 15, but you'll have to work for it.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Pat Roche determined to keep Moog flying high. The new CEO of the Elma-based manufacturer took over leadership of the company in February.

2. Buffalo in spotlight as Starbucks' labor practices scrutinized. The labor movement's Buffalo connections came up frequently in Howard Schultz's testimony to a Senate committee.

3. $100 million in donations later, First Niagara Foundation signing off. The foundation long outlasted the bank from which it took its name.

4. Innovation driving growth at Rich Products. The Buffalo-based food products company is targeting $6 billion in revenues by 2025.

5. Three years after Covid-19 sent workers home, employers walk a fine line bringing them back. Local employers are looking for ways to bring employees back more often, to encourage in-person collaboration.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.