What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business

What kind of year was 2022 for the Buffalo Niagara job market? We'll find out Thursday when the state Labor Department releases its final monthly jobs report.

The report will cap a year that, through the first 11 months, saw sluggish hiring, despite solid demand for qualified workers from many employers.

With unemployment running below 4% and the pool of available workers shrinking to its lowest point since at least the 1980s, open jobs have been hard to fill, which has put a damper on job growth in a region that still has about 4% fewer jobs than it did at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

M&T Bank and KeyBank are scheduled to release their fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday.

The Ross Eye Institute, part of UBMD, is opening its new facility in Orchard Park on Jan. 17 in the Sterling Commons Professional Park. The 18,000-square-foot facility offers a full package of optical care, with an imaging suite, procedure room, pediatric and optometry wings, several rooms for patient care and an onsite optical shop.

The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday will consider special-use permit applications for:

• Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp., to reopen the restaurant and bar at the Richardson Hotel – formerly Hotel Henry – at the Richardson-Olmsted Complex, with capacity for 18 tables and 75 people.

• Shmendi Welday to operate Welday Auto Repair and Sale in vacant space at 1715 Genesee St., with major vehicle repairs, rentals and indoor sales.

• Phone Myint's Sky Blue Auto, to operate a scrap processing business and junkyard at a 0.86-acre vacant storage lot at 1557 Fillmore Ave.

• Cleotis Dean, for assembly, to run his Good Vibes Event Rental event hall in an existing vacant two-story commercial building at 230 Masten Ave., with capacity for 100 people.

Cedarland Development Group is asking the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals on Wednesday for density variances – in opposite directions – for a pair of apartment buildings on Irving Place and Dodge Street.

The development firm owned by Dr. Fadi Dagher – through its Allentown Capital affiliate – wants to break up the 15th unit in the three-story building at 26 Irving, on the top floor, into two smaller units. That would restore a prior configuration that is similar to the other floors, while increasing the total count to 16 apartments.

The 9,310-square-foot building has long had 15 or 16 units, but the Green Code’s density restrictions would limit the building to four units. No other change is planned, but the additional apartment will generate income to defray the “substantial cost” of interior renovations, as approved previously by the city Preservation Board.

Separately, Cedarland’s D&H Capital Real Estate wants to reduce the number of units at 248 Dodge, from four apartments to three. But even three slightly exceeds the Green Code limit for the 3,930-square-foot building, so it needs a variance from the ZBA.

The ZBA also will consider a variance for Mukhtar Saleh to be able to conduct outdoor vehicle sales of up to five vehicles at 273 Niagara St. with no enclosure. The site at the corner of Carolina Street is a former pizzeria.

Join others in the Western New York startup community every Tuesday morning at 7:30 for Buffalo Startup Coffee at Hansa Workspace, 505 Ellicott St. The weekly meeting, hosted by BootSector, is an opportunity to network with others in the startup community, ask questions and collaborate.

Wegmans on Wednesday will host a virtual hiring event to fill hundreds of hourly entry-level management positions across its stores, warehouses and distribution centers. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interviews will be conducted virtually, via phone, with no video included.

Niagara University hosts the second speaker in its community lecture series Thursday, with University of Pittsburgh community engagement specialist Dr. Keith Caldwell presenting.

Caldwell, executive director of place-based initiatives in the Office of Engagement and Community Affairs Pitt, supports the university's Neighborhood Commitments in Homewood, the Hill District and Hazelwood, and leads efforts to develop mutually beneficial partnerships that strengthen both the university and its communities.

His lecture will be at NU@822, 822 Cleveland Ave., Niagara Falls, N.Y., 14305. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the free presentation begins at 4:30. The speaker series is sponsored by Niagara University’s Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement and the John R. Oishei Foundation.

Local athletic trainers and coaches, mark your calendars and sign up for Core4® simulated training in responding to critical health emergencies from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30 at D'Youville University's Health Professions Hub.

D'Youville is offering the training for only $3 in honor of Buffalo Bills No. 3 Damar Hamlin and the trainers who responded to his cardiac arrest during the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game.

The advanced simulated experience will educate participants on how to effectively respond to four critical life-threatening conditions, including cervical spine injury, isolated head trauma, truncal trauma and cardiac arrest/arrhythmia.

On completion of the experience, 50 professionals from the Western New York Community will be better equipped to respond to game-time crisis situations and potentially save the lives of young athletes.

D’Youville University administrators, faculty and staff offered monetary donations in measures of three at a recent university assembly event. Considering the importance of this training, Sports Medicine Concepts has arranged a discounted cost for the university while also doubling the participant capacity from the standard 25 to 50.

To sign up, visit dyouvilleevents.totalcamps.com/shop/product/157930

The A&W restaurant planned for Niagara Falls is getting tax breaks.

What would Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to spur housing developments across the state mean for the Buffalo Niagara region?

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership is laying out its priorities for this year.

Edwards Vacuum is seeking $17 million in tax breaks for its big plant in the Town of Alabama.

Frequentem Brewing Co., a Canandaigua-based brewery, will open in the former Barcalounger factory in the Old First Ward.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing a $1 billion initiative to improve access to mental health services across the state.

Opponents are taking a stand against a proposed apartment complex on Maple Road in Amherst.

Neighbors are criticizing Douglas Jemal's plans for a five-story building at Elmwood and Bidwell avenues in Buffalo.

West-Herr Automotive Group is buying some dealerships from Towne Automotive Group.

Nurses at the Veterans Administration hospital in Buffalo say management there needs to do better planning for disasters, like last month's blizzard, and to boost staffing.

People Inc. named a new CEO.

Delaware North bought a hotel near the Grand Canyon.

1. Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation isn't so little anymore. With donations flowing in since the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game, the foundation now needs to make fundamental changes to manage and distribute its assets and to ensure the proper oversight, experts said.

2. For looted stores, a costly recovery: Stores looted during the December blizzard have been scrambling to reopen. But the process is involved and insurance doesn't always cover the costs.

3. Bounce back for Buffalo Niagara economy: The value of all the goods and services produced in the region, which dropped by 3.4% during the pandemic, came roaring back last year, with a 5.3% gain.

4. The Bills make me want to shop: How Buffalo Bills merchandise is flying off shelves this season.

5. How will Western New York's higher education institutions recover from Covid-19? Enrollment at some local schools is holding up, but others are struggling to attract students.

