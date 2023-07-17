What to know about the week ahead

The Buffalo Niagara job market has gone slightly south since spring, with three straight months of small job losses.

We'll find out Thursday if that trend continued into June when the state Labor Department releases its latest local employment report.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The region has lost a total of 800 jobs since February and is in its worst stretch since the end of 2020. That is bad news for a region that still hasn't recovered all the jobs that were lost during the pandemic – something that the nation as a whole accomplished more than a year ago.

In Lockport, Hospitality Syracuse, owner of the property at 5687 Transit Road, is proposing a new Take 5 Oil Change facility. The proposal is pending before the Town of Lockport Planning Board on July 18 and already received zoning variances for front and side-yard setbacks in May, but also requires architectural review, a special-use permit and Niagara County Planning Board approval.

Amherst-based Life Storage and Utah-based Extra Space Storage will conduct separate shareholders meetings on Tuesday, to vote on Extra Space's planned acquisition of Life Storage.

Coming to the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday for a hearing is the proposed $45 million redevelopment of the 2.832-acre "core campus" buildings of the former Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo into Elmwood Crossing.

Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate want to renovate 389,472 square feet of space in the Variety Tower, Tanner Tower, Alfiero Center and Building C – which range in height from three to 10 stories – into 94,000 square feet of commercial space on the first two floors and 136 apartments on floors three through 10, with a mixture of market-rate rentals and condominiums. The condos would be on floors eight through 10 of Variety.

Construction is expected to last 18 to 24 months.

Additionally, plans for a new central commissary for the Buffalo Public Schools are advancing as the city’s Planning Board initiates its review of the $33.1 million proposal by McGuire Development Co. on Monday with an environmental review.

McGuire is planning to construct a new 67,100-square-foot industrial building at 1016-1044 East Delavan Ave., using a trapezoidal-shaped 5.283-acre property surrounded by Delavan, William L. Gaiter Parkway and Norfolk Avenue. The developer is buying two light industrial parcels from Jon Williams’ Ontario Specialty Contracting, along with a portion of Gaiter Parkway that is a former rail corridor right-of-way owned by the city, according to McGuire's application.

The one-story facility will replace the existing but smaller 40,000-square-foot commissary, located directly across the street at 1055 East Delavan, which is no longer sufficient for the district’s goal of providing made-from-scratch meals.

It will include a test kitchen and training room, an office area, cooking areas, a production floor, multiple cold storage areas, and receiving and delivery docks, with loading areas accessible through new curb cuts off Gaiter, and two parking areas with a total of 270 spaces. And it will support a staff of 74, with the ability to produce 20,000 meals per day to be delivered to city schools.

The project requires subdivision and site plan approval, as well as a zoning variance for a wider driveway, water and sewer permits. If approved, construction would begin in September, with completion by March 2025.

A public hearing will be held at the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday.

Other pending hearings at Planning Board include:

• Christopher Wan’s 42-unit mixed-use development at 147 West Tupper St., with a combination of studio, one- and two-bedroom units and up to seven retail businesses in a three-story brick building that would replace several dilapidated structures on eight properties.

• A 79-space parking lot at the 132-unit Holling Homes public housing complex, located on 5.9 acres at 2613 Delaware Ave. The $924,000 project, which required a variance, will take 90 days for contractor Occhino Corp. of West Seneca to complete.

And the board will also consider special-use permit applications by:

• Cornelius Brooks, for his Omen’s Social Club at 2260-2264 Genesee St., to host community gatherings and block club meetings in a portion of the existing space on the first floor.

• Kenneth Houston Jr., to reopen the former Suzy Q’s restaurant and tavern at 1125 Tonawanda St., as Nephew’s BBQ, with a capacity of 40 people.

M&T Bank will release its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

KeyBank will release its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

THE LATEST

The region's first legal cannabis shops are expected to open soon.

The region's job market isn't showing signs of a slowdown.

A Town of Tonawanda equipment maker plans to expand.

Life Storage named a new chief financial officer.

A former 43North CEO who moved to a top role at Life Storage has died.

A group suing over policies for UB campus organizations has dropped part of its lawsuit.

Western New York is getting $69 million for bridge upgrades.

Ciminelli pledges $500,000 to aid Braymiller Market downtown.

A massive medical, surgical complex in Amherst nears opening.

Tax breaks sought for Buffalo City Schools commissary project.

Developer wants tax breaks for Dimar expansion project.

Construction firm seeks developer status for East Side vacant lots.

Environmentalists oppose tax breaks for a Lockport plastics plant.

A potential strike at UPS looms over the Buffalo economy.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Local unions buck a trend: Why Buffalo Niagara unions aren't seeing declining membership.

2. Training future nurses: How simulated patients will play a key role in this effort.

3. Psychics, wrestlers and churches: How Buffalo Niagara malls are finding a way forward.

4. The Buffalo Niagara economy looks like it is heading for the soft landing the Federal Reserve is seeking.

5. The death of a hospital: Inside the final days of Eastern Niagara Hospital after more than 100 years.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.