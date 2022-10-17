What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?

What to know about the week ahead

The next cohort of startups that will move to Buffalo to build their companies will be revealed live onstage Thursday at Shea's Performing Arts Center during the 43North finals.

Eight entrepreneurs will pitch their companies to a panel of judges to win one of five $1 million investments from the startup accelerator. The show begins at 6 p.m. Free tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Prior to finals night, the 15 semifinalists will give a more in-depth pitch Wednesday at Seneca One for the chance to make it to the Shea's stage. The semifinals event begins at 9:30 a.m. It is free to attend and open to the public.

43North is also hosting a Founder Summit Thursday before finals night, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Seneca One. The event is a chance for local founders to network with investors and venture capitalists in town for the competition.

Retool WNY, a climate technology conference for the manufacturing industry, will be held Monday through Wednesday at the Northwest Arena in Jamestown. Industry leaders will speak on market opportunities that exist in climate technology, innovative ideas already becoming new business ventures, and financial resources available from the private and public sector for startups and manufacturing innovations.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will discuss the latest edition of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion assessment at 10 a.m. Tuesday in a virtual event. The Partnership says the update will address whether the Buffalo Niagara community has improved its diversity, equity and inclusion practices at work. The program is free.

Canisus College Inauguration Week offers a slate of public events leading up to the inauguration of the college's new president, Steve K. Stoute, on Saturday.

A Canisius Community Event for President Steven K. Stoute will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday on the Bart Mitchell Quad. RSVP here or go to canisius.edu/about/presidential-inauguration. On Saturday, Stoute will be inaugurated at 11 a.m. in the college's Koessler Athletic Center. A reception will immediately follow the installation. RSVP here or visit canisius.edu/about/presidential-inauguration.

The NCCC Foundation Scholarship Gala returns to an in-person event Friday at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. The dinner will be prepared by up-and-coming chefs in the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute. Tickets to the gala are $125 per person. For tickets or more info, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/foundation/gala.

Niagara University’s Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement is presenting an early childhood mental health summit Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Russell J. Salvatore Dining Commons on the Niagara University campus. There is no charge to attend. For more information and to register, visit niagara.edu/ecsummit.

M&T Bank will release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

KeyBank will release its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Local hotel operator Jay Patel purchased the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga.

The final phase of the Colvin Estates housing development in Buffalo is getting underway.

A conference examined ways to improve food security in Buffalo: The American Food Equity Conference identified programs that will help ease the food insecurity plaguing Buffalo’s East Side and other low-income areas. But they need money to succeed.

Workers at the Geico office in Amherst are trying to form a union and become the insurer's first site to successfully organize - but it won't be easy.

A new microbrewery is on tap for the West Side neighborhood near the H.H. Richardson complex.

Plans to turn the former Lion Brewery on Jefferson Avenue into apartments won backing from the Buffalo Planning Board.

A Cleveland auto dealer plans to open a car sales business on the site of the former Parker's Great British Institution business across from the Tesla plant on South Park Avenue.

The deadline for a stadium benefits plan is nearing – with no sign of a final deal in sight.

Pioneer Credit Recovery is cutting 230 jobs in Arcade and Perry because of declines in its student loan collection business.

The president of Oishei Children's Hospital is leaving for a new job.

ImmunityBio is eliminating nearly 40 jobs in Dunkirk as its plans to ramp up operations are paused.

A California plastics maker is planning to turn a former pet supply company facility in Angola into its East Coast distribution center.

Clarence manufacturer Seal & Design is planning to expand its facility, and it is seeking tax breaks from the town's IDA.

For Kaleida, meeting the increased staffing requirements included in its tentative labor agreement with its main unions won't be easy.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

2. As Micron picks Syracuse, will Genesee County ever land its own semiconductor win? The Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, pitches its ability to lure workers from both Rochester and Buffalo. But is its location, in an isolated spot in the Town of Alabama, more of a liability than economic development officials think?

3. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year? Some municipalities say they are short-staffed, and others say they are ready for the winter months.

4. A handful of solar farms proposed for sites across Western New York will be among the biggest in the state, which is pushing to get more electricity from renewable sources.

5. Let's strike! But just for a day or two: It is all part of a shifting strategy by labor unions to pressure employers, while limiting the financial pain work stoppages inflict on workers.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza, Samantha Christmann and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.