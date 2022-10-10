What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?

What to know about the week ahead

Health care providers continue to battle for a limited supply of workers – and some are getting pretty creative.

The latest examples? Catholic Health System is having a "Career Carnival" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its downtown Buffalo headquarters, at 144 Genesee St.

There, open interviews will be held for various positions, including nursing, imaging, respiratory therapy, lab, accounting, patient registration and more. Also noteworthy: The first 15 people hired as night-shift critical care registered nurses at Mercy Hospital could get a $30,000 retention bonus.

And yes, the carnival also will have ring toss, giant games and a food truck.

Walk-ins are welcome, but attendees also can sign up for an interview at chsbuffalo.org/carnival.

Amazon is looking to hire 600 workers at its Town of Tonawanda and Lancaster sites this holiday season in a variety of roles including picking, packing, sorting and shipping. Most positions have a $1,000 sign-on bonus. It will hold an in-person hiring event from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at 4201 Walden Ave. in Lancaster. Advance applications can be submitted at Amazon.com/apply.

Cabela's will hold a hiring event, aiming to fill 25 jobs in several retail departments at its Cheektowaga store heading into the holiday shopping season. The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the store, 2003 Walden Ave.

SUNY Buffalo State is welcoming bestselling author Nic Stone to kick off its annual Anne Frank Project social justice festival at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Burchfield Penney Art Center Tower auditorium. The talk is open to the public.

Stone also will open the free festival with her presentation, “On Being Human: The Power of Storytelling,” at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Campbell Student Union Social Hall. Find the full slate of the week's events at annefrankproject.com.

SUNY Fredonia State will launch its Homecoming Week festivities with a reading by faculty member and Kurt Vonnegut scholar Christina Jarvis from her new book, “Lucky Mud and Other Foma,” at 7 p.m. Thursday in Diers Recital Hall, Mason Hall. Buffalo News columnist Sean Kirst, who will be receiving the Fredonia Alumni Association's Outstanding Achievement Award during homecoming, will open the event with brief remarks. A reception will follow.

Kirst and Cecilia Howe Fordham, an actress, educator and retired administrator at the University of Hawaii, will receive Outstanding Achievement Awards from their alma mater at Fredonia's Homecoming Reception scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Williams Center.

Pioneer Credit Recovery is cutting 230 jobs in Arcade and Perry because of declines in its student loan collection business.

ImmunityBio is eliminating nearly 40 jobs in Dunkirk as its plans to ramp up operations are paused.

A California plastics maker is planning to turn a former pet supply company facility in Angola into its East Coast distribution center.

Clarence manufacturer Seal & Design is planning to expand its facility, and it is seeking tax breaks from the town's IDA.

For Kaleida, meeting the increased staffing requirements included in its tentative labor agreement with its main unions won't be easy.

A decaying former church on Lafayette Avenue is slated for demolition.

Kaleida and the unions representing more than 6,000 of its workers reached an agreement on a three-year contract, averting what could have been a devastating strike.

More delays at bringing a Dunkirk drug manufacturing plant, this time from new operator ImmunityBio, which took over the plant built with $200 million in state funds, from Athenex.

A Buffalo staffing company agreed to a $550,000 settlement to an employment discrimination lawsuit.

The old Lion Brewery building on Jefferson Avenue is set to become apartments and a fine arts community center.

Buffalo-based investment firm Lorraine Capital has bought a manufacturer with operations in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

SUNY Erie Community College is transferring 57 acres of its South Campus to the state for use as a staging area during Bills stadium construction.

The state is coming up with $25 million to help Kaleida close its big budget gap.

There was plenty of competition for the first licenses to operate a store to sell marijuana in the state's legalized market.

Workers at food supplier Sysco went on strike in Depew and across parts of upstate New York.

A developer has been picked for a pilot program to build homes on vacant lots on Adams Street in Buffalo, but overall interest was disappointing.

1. A handful of solar farms proposed for sites across Western New York will be among the biggest in the state, which is pushing to get more electricity from renewable sources.

2. Let's strike! But just for a day or two: It's all part of a shifting strategy by labor unions to pressure employers, while limiting the financial pain work stoppages inflict on workers.

3. The Buffalo Niagara housing market has cooled down a little, but it is holding up well, compared with other U.S. markets.

4. Made in WNY: Junk Free Skin cutting plastic from bath products: With this new technology, Junk Free Skin is reducing plastic use in personal care products by more than 80%, owner Tom Akers said.

5. How sponsorships bring big money to sports teams, marketing opportunities for companies: For the companies, it is a chance to use the professional sports team as a marketing tool. For the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, it is a way to bring in more marketing revenue.

