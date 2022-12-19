What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

This is a good time to be looking for a job, and we'll find out this week if the Buffalo Niagara job market is getting any tighter.

The state Labor Department will release the region's unemployment rate for November on Tuesday. Unemployment has been at modern-day lows – falling below 3% in October – as the local labor force has struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels.

But the monthly unemployment report tells us more than how many people are looking for work but can't find it. The report also will show whether the highly competitive job market is luring more workers back into the labor pool.

That hasn't happened yet – and it actually is one reason why the low unemployment rate isn't as good of a sign for the local job market as it might seem. Ideally, low unemployment lures more workers into the labor pool because they feel they have a good chance of getting hired. And that, in turn, spurs more hiring because employers have more potential hires to choose from.

While job creation nationally has been robust enough to recover all of the jobs that were lost during the Covid-19-related recession, the Buffalo Niagara region still has about 4% fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic started – a major drag on the local economy.

One sector that is always hiring: health care.

Kaleida Health will hold open interviews for all new graduate and registered nurses at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Gates Vascular Institute lobby, 875 Ellicott St.

Attendees should bring their résumés. Free parking is available in the surface lot on the southwest corner of High and Ellicott streets (across from the main valet entrance of Oishei Children’s Hospital). Questions can be directed to nurse recruitment manager Maryellen Demmy at 716-859-4647 or mdemmy@kaleidahealth.org. Attendees can RSVP online at kaleidahealth.org/nursing/events but can also walk-in.

Coming up Monday, the Buffalo Planning Board will consider special-use permit requests by:

• Tyler Petrik, to open and operate a smoke shop called Biggie Smokes in the lower north portion of 1122-1124 Elmwood, as a tobacco and vaping store that also sells locally made arts, jewelry and clothing.

• Sakayet Bablu, to use vacant space at 321 Pennsylvania St. as a retail shop to sell general merchandise, glassware and souvenirs.

• Patrick Agyapong, to sell alcoholic beverages and maintain an outdoor patio for Yalley's African Restaurant, in a one-story building at 290 Kenmore Ave., with capacity for 45 people inside, 32 in the front and 60 in back.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Athenex, the struggling drug development company, is getting out of the compounding business that makes up almost 20% of its sales, costing jobs at its Clarence site.

After a video went viral, the state Health Department is looking into staffing levels at an Erie County Medical Center psychiatric unit.

Buffalo Niagara businesses keep hiring slowly, but there are some concerning signs on the horizon.

An Invest Buffalo Niagara report takes stock of the region's workforce.

Officials from Oishei Children's Hospital are hoping Gov. Kathy Hochul approves their designation as a safety net hospital.

D'Youville University is planning to expand its health care programs with a $50 million building project.

A Buffalo nonprofit is buying Demerly Hall on Main Street from Canisius College.

Ellicott Development is seeking tax breaks for a pair of apartment projects in Cattaraugus County.

An Olean steel products manufacturer is planning to move to a new facility that will more than double its capacity.

A developer has a plan for a five-story apartment project in Allentown.

An affordable housing developer plans to build a pair of townhouse clusters in the city's Emerson neighborhood, near School 44.

Finding over-the-counter cold medicine and some antibiotics is a little harder these days, with some medications in short supply as the combination of flu, RSV and Covid-19 boost demand.

Gasoline prices across the Buffalo Niagara region have been dropping, but not nearly as fast as they have nationally.

KeyBank is under fire from a national community coalition group for not making enough loans in minority neighborhoods.

Moog Inc. and Astronics Corp. got a big boost when the Defense Department decided on a replacement for the Blackhawk helicopter.

The owner of a troubled Dunkirk ice cream factory is being sold to an Italian company.

