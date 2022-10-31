What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business?

What to know about the week ahead

Kaleida Health this week is beginning its search for a new president at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Ian Barrett, Kaleida's chief human resources officer, and Cheryl Klass, chief nursing executive and chief operating officer, are co-chairing the search. The search committee also has physicians, nurses, executives, foundation board members and staff.

The search comes after Kaleida early this month announced Oishei Children's Hospital President Allegra Jaros is leaving at the end of 2022 to become the president of Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will host a virtual presentation, “Creating environments with strong cultures,” 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday by Chantele Thompson, the city of Buffalo’s chief diversity officer. The presentation is part of the Partnership’s diversity and inclusion programming. The cost is $50 for Partnership members and $100 for nonmembers.

US Foods will hold an open house for drivers 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the company’s West Seneca location, at 125 Gardenville Parkway. Drivers can receive a $1,500 sign-on bonus. More information is available at usfoods.com/careers.

The Town of Hamburg Planning Board on Wednesday will consider a site plan application by DATO Development for a 96-unit townhome development on vacant land west of Briercliff Drive.

The panel is also expected to render a decision on a previously proposed site plan for a Dollar General store at 6505 Southwestern Blvd., and will continue reviews of:

Sinatra & Co. Real Estate's proposed redevelopment of the former Immaculata Conception convent into multi-family and senior housing, at 5272 South Park Ave.

A new Taco Bell restaurant at 4923 Southwestern Blvd.

restaurant at 4923 Southwestern Blvd. A 14-lot subdivision as an extension of Niles Avenue

Recovery Center of Niagara will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at 2600 William St. in Newfane, the former location of the Inter-Community Memorial Hospital that Recovery Center of Niagara has turned into a facility that will offer inpatient detoxification and rehabilitation services for those struggling with substance use disorders.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

The Town of Tonawanda nursing home where a resident fell from a window to her death has been fined by the state.

The long-delayed Sawyer's Landing development in Amherst is poised to move forward, but at a much higher cost.

SUNY-Erie Community College President David Balkin has been suspended with pay.

Evans Bank executives think they are in a good position to weather a slowing economy

M&T Bank is expanding the footprint of its downtown tech hub by adding new space in the Lafayette Court Building.

Nine Main Street businesses are getting grants for facade and building improvements.

The conversion of an Amherst Street bowling alley into apartments is moving ahead.

The developer of a lakeside cannabis growing operation is preparing to launch its own worker training program

Goodwill of WNY is getting $3.6 million in federal funds to expand is Goodskills Career Builder program.

The timing of the plans to remake the homeopathic hospital building at Gates Ciorcle into apartments and commercial space is in flux as the economy cools and interest rates rise, the developer says.

M&T Bank remains the largest small business lender in the region.

Community groups are calling for transparency in a stadium benefits plan.

CleanFiber is seeking approval for an expansion in Hamburg.

There's a new senior residential community plan in Amherst.

A pair of new retailers – Sierra and Homesense – picked Amherst for their first stores in Western New York.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

2. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

3. As Micron picks Syracuse, will Genesee County ever land its own semiconductor win? The Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP, pitches its ability to lure workers from both Rochester and Buffalo. But is its location, in an isolated spot in the Town of Alabama, more of a liability than economic development officials think?

4. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year? Some municipalities say they are short-staffed, and others say they are ready for the winter months.

5. A handful of solar farms proposed for sites across Western New York will be among the biggest in the state, which is pushing to get more electricity from renewable sources.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza, Samantha Christmann and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza, Samantha Christmann and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.