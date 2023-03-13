What to know about the week ahead

The "now hiring" signs remain common in the Buffalo Niagara region, and the February report on local unemployment will shed new light on just how tight the job market is.

The State Labor Department is set to release the latest unemployment data on Tuesday afternoon in a report that comes days after revised job data showed that hiring was stronger than initially reported last year.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will hold its latest industry leaders forum, on transportation and logistics, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Partnership's offices, 257 W. Genesee St. The event is for Partnership members only.

Buffalo Public Schools will hold a virtual teacher recruitment day Thursday, for the 2023-24 school year. Those interested can visit buffaloschools.org/teach to schedule an interview for the recruiting day.

The vote count for the runoff election for United Auto Workers president is scheduled to resume Thursday. The UAW has thousands of members in Western New York.

Mt. Zion Church of God Holiness, at 30 Oakgrove Ave., wants to construct a 110-square-foot masonry and wood-frame two-story lift addition to the existing 3,600-square-foot church building, providing a new entry area and handicapped access to the basement and church-level floor. Plans by K2 Architecture PLLC for the $150,000 project call for brick veneer to match the existing building on the 0.17-acre site in the Hamlin Park Historic District. If approved by the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday, construction would take about three to four months.

Eastman Machine Co., which just completed a major expansion of its downtown Buffalo manufacturing complex, now wants to consolidate its two properties into one, as previously required as part of the development approval. The company, through its NOSNEVETS LLC affiliate, is asking the Planning Board on Monday to combine 779 and 775 Washington into a single 3.55-acre property, covering most of the block between Ellicott and Washington streets, from East Tupper Street to Goodell Street.

Also at the Planning Board, the Buffalo Yacht Club plans to install a 250-gallon double-walled fuel cube on a flat concrete pad on the south end of its property at 1 Porter Ave. for the purpose of filling removable motorboat gas tanks on land. The site is currently used for storing boat trailers. The Yacht Club Foundation currently transports several five-gallon tanks to and from a gas station several times per week using an employee's vehicle, so the fuel cube – which would be filled and inspected by Noco Corp. – would reduce that burden and enhance safety, according to the foundation's application and Coastal Assessment Form.

The Planning Board will also review two requests for special-use permits for smoke shops, one by Rashid Ali at 224 Elmwood Ave., in the Allentown Historic District, and one by Abdullah Alwasim at 3162-3168 Main St..

Ali's Elmwood Smoke Shop would be located in a former Metro by T-Mobile cellphone shop. Alwasim's Exotic Smoke & Vape Shop would be set up in a current T-shirt print store and former salon. No smoking would be allowed in either case.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

Ellicott Development plans to redevelop a Chicago Street warehouse building.

Kaleida Health named Dr. Anne Marie Reynolds as its interim chief of service for pediatrics.

The new director of the United Auto Workers Region 9, Daniel Vicente, was working as a machine operator at a Dometic plant outside Philadelphia until last week.

A visit by a controversial conservative media figure has the University at Buffalo walking a fine line between free speech and its commitment to inclusivity.

A federal agency says Starbucks must rehire some workers it fired in Buffalo and reopen a store it closed.

Buffalo development officials are hoping to pick a developer for the LaSalle Metro station project within a year.

The state is preparing new rules to crack down on price gouging.

A Buffalo Niagara union leader, who raised concerns about construction work going to out-of-town laborers, is dropping his opposition to Buffalo Bills stadium agreements.

An orthopedic surgeon is suing Wyoming County Community Health System and others over the termination of his firm's contract last year.

Yellow Freight is consolidating its Buffalo Niagara truck terminals in a move that is expected to lead to job losses.

A site in the Northland complex once was coveted by two businesses. Now, neither wants it and the search is on for a business that does.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is touting $9 billion in development projects over the last decade for the city.

Uniland Development Co. backed out of its deal to buy The Buffalo News office building.

Four apartment projects, involving more than 300 units, are moving forward.

Bitwise is getting $80 million in funding for its technology workforce development programs in 10 cities, including Buffalo.

Niagara University and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center are launching a Career Pathways Program that will help students get paying jobs at the hospital.

Community health providers such as Evergreen and Neighborhood Health Center are concerned about losing a critical funding stream if the state makes changes to its Medicaid pharmacy benefit program.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. hopes to increase the size of its planned new warehouse facility in Lackawanna's Renaissance Commerce Park by at least 25%.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The tech industry is being battered by thousands of layoffs across the country, yet in Buffalo Niagara, hundreds of job openings in the sector are unfilled because qualified workers are hard to find. Could those job losses elsewhere be a hiring opportunity for local tech firms?

2. For 50 years, fans have been flocking to Highmark Stadium to watch the Buffalo Bills. But the stadium has never spurred much activity around it, and now Orchard Park officials are looking for ways to change that with a new stadium on the way.

3. Focusing on health equity in the City of Buffalo: After the traumatic events that hit the area last year, Rev. George F. Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, says now is the time to make it a priority.

4. UB resident doctors and fellows feeling 'overworked and underpaid': The group, which includes 810 residents, fellows and interns at the University at Buffalo, has launched a union campaign.

5. Buffalo Niagara struggles to find – and keep – tech workers: Local companies have plenty of open technology jobs, but can't fill them, as computer science grads from area schools move out of town for work.