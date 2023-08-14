What to know about the week ahead

New job numbers from the state Labor Department will show whether the hiring surge in June – led by a big jump in leisure and hospitality jobs – continued into July.

It is important that the hiring boomlet continues, because the Buffalo Niagara region still hasn't recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic – something that happened more than a year ago nationally.

NFTA Metro will hold an open house 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Frontier station, 1000 Military Road. The NFTA is hiring for operators, mechanics, custodians and helpers. Job seekers can apply at jobs.nfta.com.

Canisius University is offering panel discussions exploring the impact of artificial intelligence on different fields. Its AI and Society Initiative is holding “Conversations on AI Symposia” on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the university’s Old Main building on campus.

The sessions consist of two simultaneous panel discussions on the implications of AI on education and AI in business, government and health care, followed by a mixer with light refreshments where participants and attendees can gather to discuss AI in their fields. The panels are free and open to the public.

The panels on Thursday are:

AI in Education (K-12 and higher education), with Paul McAfee, instructor at the University at Buffalo School of Management, Singapore, and Daemen University MBA Program; Humberto Hernandez, director of online learning and instructional design and professor in D’Youville University’s School of Business and Pharmacy, and Joshua Kovacich, director of information technology for the Buffalo Public Schools.

AI in Business, Government and Healthcare, with Jacob Michalski, software engineer at Moog Inc., Justin Del Vecchio, professor of cybersecurity and computer science at Canisius, and Dave Sheets, director of data analytics and data science at Canisius.

THE LATEST

What cost overruns could mean for Buffalo Bills stadium project, fans.

M&T stock takes a hit after Moody's downgrades bank's credit rating.

How mentors help startups grow – and avoid costly mistakes.

The Republic Steel plant in Lackawanna is closing.

TopSeedz is getting a state grant.

Amazon's big expansion in Niagara County is moving forward.

Union workers at Lexington Co-op got their first contract.

A judge put a temporary hold on the state's retail pot plan.

A major Lewiston cleanup project is moving forward.

Spectrum is raising its rates.

A legal cannabis delivery service comes to Western New York.

State auditors didn't like what they saw at the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

Villa Maria College pursues starring role training Buffalo film workers.

The developer of an North Oak Street project made a big shift.

The job market is promising for displaced Yellow Corp. mechanics.

Amherst is getting a new community theater.

William Hochul, the governor's husband, is leaving his job at Delaware North.

A big federal payment will solidify pensions for about 10,000 local workers.

National Fuel plans to slow its natural gas drilling program with prices low.

Douglas Jemal was picked to develop the former Black Rock Academy site.

The new Pegula Sports + Entertainment leaders discussed their plans.

A new federal Medicare payment system will mean big money for local hospitals.

A Broadway food mart plans a $1.7 million expansion.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center fell in a popular hospital ranking.

Yellow Corp., which has trucking operations in Buffalo, is shutting down.

How high-stakes negotiations between UAW, automakers will affect the Buffalo Niagara region.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The planned aquarium expansion in Niagara Falls is part of a plan to give tourists more to do.

2. Behind the meteoric rise of John Roth at Pegula Sports + Entertainment.

3. Tops Markets has a new CEO – and he has a plan.

4. The housing market may be taking a dip nationally, but not in the Buffalo Niagara region.

5. Cannabis growers aren't getting much of a spark from the state's plan to allow pot-only farmers markets.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.