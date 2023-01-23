What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

New data on unemployment and the Buffalo Niagara region's workforce will be released on Tuesday, giving the latest indication whether the job crunch is easing – or getting worse.

Local employers have been struggling to find workers after a wave of retirements during the pandemic and rising wages allowed more part-time workers get by with fewer jobs or even find full-time employment. Lingering issues over transportation and child care costs also are keeping workers on the sidelines, economists say.

The new data from the state Labor Department will show whether more people started working or looking for work, and how successful they were at finding jobs.

TechBuffalo is hosting an open house from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Seneca One, 1 Seneca St. At the open house, the organization will share key findings from its report on strategies for building the Buffalo-Niagara tech workforce, showcase TechBuffalo’s 2023 programming and hold a panel discussion about tech's community impact. To register for the free event, visit techbuffalo.org/events.

Community Bank System will release its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Tuesday.

The Erie County Medical Center Corp. board of directors' annual meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, which is viewable online. More details can be found at ecmc.edu/about-ecmc/corporate-governance/public-meetings/ about how to tune in.

Given the situation facing Buffalo hospitals, such as deteriorating bottom lines, staffing challenges and, in the case of ECMC, an overwhelmed mental health emergency room, the board of directors should have plenty to discuss.

A job fair for assembly positions at API Delevan will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 270 Quaker Road in Orchard Park. To register, call 716-800-4311, or go to 716jobs.com.

Moog Inc. will hold a hiring event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Northland Workforce Training Center, at 683 Northland Ave. Open interviews will be held for positions including assembly, test, machine shop and engineering. Attendees are asked to bring a resume. Same-day offers will be available for select positions.

In Niagara County, the Broadway Group of Huntsville, Ala., is proposing another 10,640-square-foot Dollar General store, this time at 4919 Sunset Drive in the Town of Lockport. The developer is seeking a variance to reduce the number of required parking spaces to 35, and also wants to divide the 1.5-acre property into two lots. The Niagara County Planning Board is reviewing the project.

The county panel also is evaluating a site plan application and rezoning request by Carl Hasselback for construction of a new travel plaza, gas station, restaurant and retail space on 8.58 acres at 6200-6390 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls.

Also in the city, Delta Sonic Car Wash needs a variance for its own wall-mounted sign at 7920 Niagara Falls Blvd., while the Bruckel family's PEMM LLC is seeking a variance for a "comprehensive signage package" for its proposed Quicklee's travel plaza development at 6005-6021 Porter Road, on a 14.47-acre parcel in the Town of Niagara.

The Erie County Stadium Corp. will meet at 2 p.m. Monday at the University at Buffalo's Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences as New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills close in on finalizing all agreements and contracts related to the new stadium. "This is another step forward in the process," Laura Magee, a spokesperson for Empire State Development, said in a statement.

When it comes to jobs, the Old Buffalo is going up against the New Buffalo – and for the moment, Old Buffalo is winning.

Ford dealerships in Arcade and Gowanda are closing.

A revamped plan for the former Welch's headquarters in Westfield includes more apartments and less commercial space.

A hub for nonprofits serving East Buffalo is planned for Jefferson Avenue.

Two Regal Cinemas in the Buffalo Niagara region are closing as its owner restructures in bankruptcy.

M&T Bank's Darren King says higher mortgage rates will put a damper on home buying.

Western New York health care leaders and residents spoke out about the region's mental health service needs.

How longtime ties between CEOs helped Towne Automotive and West-Herr strike a dealership deal.

The longtime head of behavioral health care provider Horizons Corp. is retiring this summer.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment hired a Fidelity Investments fund manager as chief operating officer.

Neighbors are pushing back against plans to develop the former Squire Shop site on Main Street in Snyder.

1. How a Buffalo nurse built lasting bonds with Tops employees after mass shooting: Trinetta Alston, a licensed practical nurse with Community Health Center of Buffalo, has been working with Tops employees since May 16, just two days after the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue store.

2. Damar Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation isn't so little anymore. With donations flowing in since the Buffalo Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game, the foundation now needs to make fundamental changes to manage and distribute its assets and to ensure the proper oversight, experts said.

3. For looted stores, a costly recovery: Stores looted during the December blizzard have been scrambling to reopen. But the process is involved and insurance doesn't always cover the costs.

4. Bounce back for Buffalo Niagara economy: The value of all the goods and services produced in the region, which dropped by 3.4% during the pandemic, came roaring back last year, with a 5.3% gain.

5. The Bills make me want to shop: How Buffalo Bills merchandise is flying off shelves this season.

