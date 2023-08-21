What to know about the week ahead

Delaware North team members, with the help of some local businesses, will host a school supply drive, featuring retired Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson and current Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Westin Buffalo Courtyard, 250 Delaware Ave.

Requested are donations of items such as pens, No. 2 pencils, highlighters, glue sticks, markers, sketchbooks, notebooks, binders and backpacks. All collected items will be distributed to students by The Resource Council of WNY. Both Johnson and Elam will be available in the morning for autograph signings and photo opportunities.

Voting by Teamsters members at UPS on a tentative five-year contract is scheduled to wrap up on Tuesday. The deal covers about 340,000 members, including 1,100 in Western New York. Voting began Aug. 3, after the Teamsters and UPS reached a deal that headed off a potential strike.

KeyBank Center will hold open interviews 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the arena. The arena is hiring for jobs including event security, parking, changeover staff, housekeeping, merchandise and maintenance crew. Free parking is available in the arena ramp.

The United Auto Workers plans to complete strike authorization votes at union locals from Detroit Three plants by the end of Thursday. Strike authorization would give the UAW the power to call a walkout at the automakers, but would not guarantee a strike would occur. The Detroit Three automakers' contracts with the UAW are due to expire at the end of Sept. 14.

Pitch Hamburg and the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce will partner to host a series of seminars focused on helping small businesses. The first will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at 40 Main St., Hamburg and feature Kat Carter, executive director for Buffalo Startup Week. Register at https://www.southtownsregionalchamber.org.

The Niagara County Planning Board will meet Monday afternoon to review:

A proposed renovation of an existing building at 2429 Military Road in the Town of Niagara, to be operated as a vehicle service center, on 2.96 acres.

The planned redevelopment of an existing mobile home park at 6520 Ridge Road in Newfane, with construction of new pre-manufactured homes on the 1.54-acre site.

A proposed installation of a 705.6-kilowatt roof and ground-mounted solar array at 616 West Avenue in the City of Lockport, with 10 rows of ground-mounted solar panels and roof-mounted panels on eight existing buildings on the 8.8-acre site.

THE LATEST

A proposed new Costco Wholesale store in Amherst is now a done deal.

Upstate New York aims to turbocharge growth with Tech Hub bid.

Led by the leisure and hospitality sector, the Buffalo Niagara region's job count rose 2.7% in July.

The state is backing efforts to open more land for development on the former Bethlehem Steel site.

Mark Sullivan's tenure as Catholic Health's CEO endured 'daunting' challenges.

CertainTeed's local operations have a new owner.

A vacant Jamestown building is getting fixed up.

Check out the major makeover of the Lafayette Court Building's lobby.

What cost overruns could mean for Buffalo Bills stadium project, fans.

M&T stock takes a hit after Moody's downgrades bank's credit rating.

The Republic Steel plant in Lackawanna is closing.

TopSeedz is getting a state grant.

Amazon's big expansion in Niagara County is moving forward.

Union workers at Lexington Co-op got their first contract.

A judge put a temporary hold on the state's retail pot plan.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Cheers to the Bills: Brewers scurry to craft football-themed beer.

2. A mini-hospital: A preview of the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center opening next month.

3. 10 things we know about the Cannabis Growers Showcase.

4. Mentors can be a big help for startups. But finding a good one isn't easy.

5. The planned aquarium expansion in Niagara Falls is part of a plan to give tourists more to do.

