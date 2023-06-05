What to know about the week ahead

Western New Yorkers love their ice cream all year, but especially as warmer temperatures give way to a hot summer. So Peggy Ginter wants to take advantage of that desire.

Ginter wants to open a new ice cream shop in a former garage at 33 Spann St. in Buffalo. She bought the property near the corner of Casimir Street, just across from Houghton Park, in 2022 and is now seeking a rezoning from the Common Council to allow her new business.

"I believe this is a good thing for the community because there are no ice cream shops in the neighborhood and it will be right across the street from the park," she wrote in her application.

The Buffalo Planning Board will get the first hearing on her request on Monday. The panel will also consider a special-use permit application by Angelica M. Brackett, owner of Event Lab Buffalo LLC, to convert an existing dog-groomer space at 750 Kenmore Ave. into a small private-event space.

Brackett wants to host small events such as baby showers, bridal showers, retirement parties, meetings or small business classes for the community, with a capacity of 15 to 50 people per event, and onsite parking for 10 vehicles on the 0.32-acre lot.

And Michael Moch's Allen Pearl LLC is seeking a special-use permit for Twenty-Six of Buffalo Inc. – which operates 26, a new bar and restaurant at 26 Allen St. in Allentown that was previously Cathode Ray Buffalo – to continue running the restaurant and bar while also using the existing outdoor patio and dining for 20 people at five tables.

Meanwhile, further north, another Tim Hortons Cafe & Bake Shop could be coming to Niagara County, this time at 9400 Lockport Road in the Town of Niagara.

That's where Tim Hortons franchise operator Kelton Enterprises is asking the town Planning Board for sketch plan review to convert the vacant farmland into a commercial business. The property is located on the north side of Lockport Road, between Tuscarora Road and Joris Court.

Nearby, The Broadway Group – an Alabama-based real estate developer – is seeking preliminary site plan review, a minor subdivision, an area variance and environmental approval for a 12.3-acre parcel of land on the north side of Lockport, between Tuscarora and Haseley Drive.

The nature of the project is not specified, but Broadway Group works primarily with Dollar General Corp. to develop retail stores.

The Planning Board will consider both applications when it meets June 6. Also on the agenda:

Mike Jensen, owner of Joe Cecconi's Chrysler , wants to remodel the facility at 2429 Military Road for a vehicle service center. The proposed project would maintain the existing building footprint but add another parking area to the east. The property is on the east side of Military, between Fourth Avenue and Recovery Road.

, wants to remodel the facility at for a vehicle service center. The proposed project would maintain the existing building footprint but add another parking area to the east. The property is on the east side of Military, between Fourth Avenue and Recovery Road. Covanta Environmental Solutions wants to add accessory parking at 8335 and 8340 Quarry Road , along with two special-use permits for five years, and a rezoning from Light Industrial to Heavy Industrial. The property is located on the south side of Quarry, near Miller Road.

wants to add accessory parking at , along with two special-use permits for five years, and a rezoning from Light Industrial to Heavy Industrial. The property is located on the south side of Quarry, near Miller Road. Caliber Collision is asking for a variance waiver and relief from the prior approval conditions of a special-use permit for 2749 Military Road, which prevents the property from being used for a motor vehicle service station or public garage within 500 feet from any public entrance to a church, school, library, hospital, charitable institution or place of public assembly.

The Internal Revenue Service is looking to fill 200 full-time and seasonal positions at its Cheektowaga call center, and will hold a direct hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the M Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Registration is recommended.

The Erie County Department of Mental Health will hold a behavioral health and human services career fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Attendees are asked to bring copies of their resume.

The Bronx Community Foundation will host the Official Dispensary Showroom Tour during a stop in Buffalo Friday and Saturday at 101 Slade Ave. in West Seneca. In addition to educational workshops led by some of the teams that launched the first legal dispensaries in New York State, there will be a workforce development job fair and a life-sized, hands-on model dispensary showing what a legal store will need to be fully compliant in the state. Free tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

