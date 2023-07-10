What to know about the week ahead

Roughly 750 bicyclists from 40 states will visited Lockport on Sunday as part of a 400-mile, eight-day trip across New York State in the 25th annual “Cycle the Erie Canal Tour” celebrating the state’s parks and trails.

Cyclists passed through Canal Street in Lockport, a designated Empire State Trail Town, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be food trucks, live music and other festivities to welcome them. The city was chosen for its “high-quality trail-based services and amenities and demonstrated commitment to policies geared towards improving the trail user experience,” according to a release from Parks & Trails New York, an advocate for state parks.

Goodwill of Western New York will hold open interviews for its Clarence store 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 8050 Main St.

Catholic Health is holding a hiring event from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at New York Beer Project, 6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport. The health system is looking for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, certified nursing assistants, home health aides and radiology techs for its hospitals, nursing homes and health centers in Erie and Niagara counties, including the new Lockport Memorial Hospital that will open in September. Those interested can pre-register at chsbuffalo.org/NYBP. Walk-ins also are welcome.

Career Fair Connection will host the Buffalo Career Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo Hotel and Conference Center, 2 Fountain Plaza. Recruiters from the government, sales, retail, education, information technology, engineering, health care, financial services, management, manufacturing and customer service industries will be in attendance. Employment seekers are encouraged to forward their resumes to events@careerfairconnection.com for appraisal by recruiters. For more information, call 1-800-925-4452.

Community Services for Every1, which works with children and adults with disabilities, will hold open interviews from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at 1485 Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo. There will also be open interviews 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

In Cheektowaga, a suburban developer known for building apartments and other residential projects, with a little retail thrown in, is planning to add a car dealership to its latest project. Young Development is seeking approval from the town Planning Board, which is meeting Thursday, to construct the business on the northwest corner of the property at 6386 Transit Road, adjacent to that street. That is next to its $75 million Midtown Apartments project, a 360-unit apartment complex with a series of 36-unit, four-story buildings and a clubhouse that will be completed in two stages.

Joseph Young said the developer is in the process of selling the parcel to a local dealership, but could not identify the buyer yet. He said the developer would not be doing the construction. The Planning Board will review the application Thursday.

Additionally, Sonwil Distribution wants to demolish 3,602 square feet of its existing building at 100 Sonwil Drive so it can build a new and updated entrance. The company will also add a 51-space parking lot in front, along with a 13-space parking area with an access drive that links to 80 Sonwil Drive.

The Cheektowaga Planning Board will also review a proposal for a new retail tire service center at 4814 Transit, with a primary building of 6,300 square feet and a 1,470-square-foot service canopy, on 1.25 acres adjacent to residential properties. The project would also require a rezoning, variance, special-use permit and environmental review.

Meanwhile, Pocketeer Billiards LLC is continuing to seek approval from Cheektowaga planners for a proposed 6,288-square-foot game room addition at 2444-2460 Clinton St. that would include parking, landscaping and fencing. The project already received zoning variances and environmental approval.

