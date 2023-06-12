What to know about the week ahead

Medaille University is holding a Teach-Out Partners Fair from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Monday to help place students ahead of its closing on Aug. 31. The event will be held at Medaille's Sullivan Center Dining Hall. Students and their families will be able to consult with representatives of more than 20 Upstate schools that have made teach-out agreements with Medaille to accept their students with the same aid and tuition. See a list of the schools and register for the fair here.

Alkegen, formerly known as Unifrax, will hold a hiring event 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 360 Fire Tower Drive in the Town of Tonawanda. The company is hiring for jobs including plant operator, sanitation operator and maintenance tradesperson.

The State Department of Labor will host a job fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's main branch, at Lafayette Square.

Catholic Health will hold a hiring event from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Buffalo Airport, 4201 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga, for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and graduate nurses interested in working in homecare. To register for the event, visit chsbuffalo.org/hilton.

On Thursday, Catholic Health will hold another hiring event from noon to 5:30 p.m. at its administrative and regional training center, 144 Genesee St. in Buffalo, for advanced practice providers, RNs, LPNs, medical assistants and medical receptionists interested in working in primary or specialty medical practices. For that event, register at chsbuffalo.org/outpatient.

Benderson Development Co. is asking the Amherst Planning Board and Town Board to rezone two of its biggest retail plazas along Niagara Falls Boulevard: the Boulevard Consumer Square, at 1561-1703 Niagara Falls, and the former Burlington Plaza, at 1501-1551 Niagara Falls.

With The Boulevard, which is the sprawling big-box-store complex that is surrounded by Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Bailey Avenue, and Romney and Ridge Lea roads, the Florida-based developer wants the town to change the zoning of the 64.087-acre site from Center 5 District to Shopping Center.

In the case of the smaller 14.215-acre shopping plaza at the southeastern corner of Romney and Niagara Falls that was formerly anchored by Burlington Coat Factory, the developer wants to switch from DC-3 to Shopping Center. That plaza was overhauled in a $7.6 million project that is creating 102,087 square feet of new retail space to accommodate T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra - all stores under the same corporate umbrella of TJX Cos.

The Amherst Planning Board will review the application on June 15.

THE LATEST

A plastics manufacturer may build a plant in Lockport.

A nearly empty Amherst office building could become a warehouse.

M&T Bank offered a look at its expanded Buffalo tech hub in Lafayette Court.

2024 could be a big year for the renovated Trico building.

A new housing project is coming to Niagara Street.

Moving a rail line on the old Bethlehem Steel complex will clear the way for more development.

Health inequality is about much more than health care, an expert says.

As work wraps up on one part of the Metro Rail, it will begin on another.

Local health insurers want hefty rate hikes.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The Buffalo Bills plan to use virtual reality to help sell season tickets.

2. A sugar refinery in Lackawanna? On an old steel plant site? Why Sucro Sourcing came to Western New York.

3. Small private colleges are under increasing pressure, and the demise of Medaille University shows why.

4. The Cummins engine plant near Jamestown is refueling for the future, courtesy of an upcoming $452 million investment.

5. The growth of sports memorabilia and the trading card market has been reflected in the boom of local shops selling those products.

