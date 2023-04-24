What to know about the week ahead

A contest that has become a stepping stone for University at Buffalo students to launch their businesses will feature six teams making a pitch for some of the $75,000 in cash and in-kind prizes being offered in startup funding.

The 23rd annual Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition will be a two-day program that concludes with short-form presentations from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the UB Center for the Arts on the university’s North Campus in Amherst. The day prior, the six teams will make a long-form presentation, followed by a 20-minute Q&A with a panel of judges and influencers.

The startups will compete for a $25,000 grand prize in cash seed funding (worth $40,000, including in-kind services), while the second-place finisher gets $10,000.

Also on Tuesday, new this year, there will be a demonstration and networking event prior to the live pitches to showcase UB’s impact on economic development and connection to the region, said Hadar Borden, director of Blackstone LaunchPad at UB, which collaborates with the UB School of Management and UB Office of Business and Entrepreneur Partnerships to host the competition.

The event will feature past Panasci finalists and WNY startup ecosystem partners, and will highlight local food entrepreneurs and musician entrepreneurs such as rapper LEALE, who’s a junior attending UB School of Management.

The state Education Department will host the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Spring Career Fair, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the main branch of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. More than two dozen employers are registered to participate.

Evans Bank is scheduled to report its first quarter earnings on Thursday.

Spectrum Health & Human Services is having a hiring event from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at its South Buffalo counseling center, 2412 Seneca St. The behavioral health provider has an urgent need to hire counselors for its South Buffalo and Wyoming County counseling centers. There also are full-time, part-time and per-diem positions available in counseling, care coordination, clinicians and administrative support staff. Applicants should bring a current résumé and be prepared to meet with a hiring manager. Details on open positions may be found at shswny.org/careers.

A Small Business Administration deadline is coming up to apply for certain disaster loans related to the December blizzard. The SBA has set Friday as the deadline to apply for business physical disaster loans and home disaster loans, to assist with damage caused by the storm. The deadline to apply for economic injury disaster loans comes much later, on Nov. 27.

KidBiz Market – an entrepreneurial and educational program for students in grades 3-6 – is returning to Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway this summer. A training session will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday in Room 215 of the Bulger Communication Center at SUNY Buffalo State. The KidBiz Market will take place on June 24, July 22 and Aug. 12.

The Buffalo Planning Board will consider a rezoning request by Soon Ho Sim and Frits Abell for Extra Extra Pizza at 549 W. Utica St., to enable it to add a front sidewalk café and back patio to the existing Five Points restaurant. The panel will also review special-use permit applications by:

• Shante Perry, for a tavern and general retail service for her Inhale Luxury Candle Bar, which will offer a "sip-and-pour" candle-making experience with small plates and cocktails, in a vacant former restaurant space at 1122-1124 Elmwood Ave.

• Thaviesak Nachampassak, for a tavern and outdoor dining at 220-226 Lexington Ave., for Kuni's, which will have a 31-seat indoor capacity and 10 outdoor patio seats.

THE LATEST

KeyBank says its depositors are staying put.

More apartments and a warehouse expansion are in the works in Amherst.

A new mobile market aims to bring more fresh food to areas where it is hard to find.

Tesla still isn't talking about its solar roof.

The Squire Shop redevelopment plan is coming up for review.

M&T's René Jones says the Buffalo bank's approach is far different from the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

Bitwise has found a new home in Buffalo.

Struggling drug developer Athenex got a takeover offer.

The McKinley Mall auction has been delayed.

The lenders who hold the mortgage on the Buffalo Niagara Marriott took a big loss when the hotel sold.

The National Labor Relations Board will take up a new batch of accusation against Starbucks over unionizing efforts in Buffalo.

ICYMI

