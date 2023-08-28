What to know about the week ahead

TechnologyX will host a virtual Buffalo Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, focusing on jobs in the technology industry. It’s free to attend but registration is required. To register, visit EventBrite.com.

To celebrate National Black Business Month, the Exchange at Beverly Grey will host a Black Business Block Party from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 334 E. Utica St. There will be food trucks, vendors, giveaways, a DJ and tours of IgniteLabs. Admission is free. RSVP at EventBrite.com.

JobFairX will host a virtual Buffalo Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday focusing on entry-level jobs. It’s free to attend but registration is required. To register, visit EventBrite.com.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Western District of New York on Friday will release bankruptcy filings figures for August. Through July, the number of cases filed in Buffalo was up 1.6% from a year earlier.

THE LATEST

Bills stadium, Ralph Wilson Park, Amazon projects are already impacting Buffalo-area construction.

UAW members in Hamburg 'practice picket' amid contract talks.

The shutdown of Savarino Cos. left several prominent projects in limbo.

A software company plans a big expansion downtown.

Local craft brewers are getting ready to celebrate.

Delaware North Cos. has a new chief operating officer.

A worker training startup got a follow-on investment.

Savarino Cos. suddenly and unexpectedly shut down.

A Dunkirk ice cream plant got some good news on an expansion.

The Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate went up a bit in July, but it's still low.

Performers at an Elmwood Avenue festival will get paid after all.

Why D'Youville University faculty hit the picket line.

A Buffalo debt collector has been sold to a private equity firm.

A proposed new Costco Wholesale store in Amherst is now a done deal.

Upstate New York aims to turbocharge growth with Tech Hub bid.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Cheers to the Bills: Brewers scurry to craft football-themed beer.

2. A mini-hospital: A preview of the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center opening next month.

3. 10 things we know about the Cannabis Growers Showcase.

4. Mentors can be a big help for startups. But finding a good one isn't easy.

5. The planned aquarium expansion in Niagara Falls is part of a plan to give tourists more to do.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.