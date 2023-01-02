What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

Quicklee's store being proposed in Town of Niagara: The Quicklee’s Convenience Store chain may be coming to Western New York.

Based in Avon, Quicklee’s Inc. is proposing to construct a new gas station and convenience store in the Town of Niagara, at 6021 Porter Road, between Military Road and the Niagara Falls city limit. That’s right off the Porter and Packard roads exit from the Niagara Thruway, near Aldi and Value Home Centers.

This week, the Town of Niagara Planning Board will evaluate the plan by PEM LLC and Quicklee’s, including for signage and an environmental review.

Dollar General store in Lockport under review: Also this week in Niagara County, the Town of Lockport Planning Board will review a proposal by the Broadway Group of Huntsville, Ala., for a new 10,640-square-foot Dollar General store at 4919 Sunset Drive, at Upper Mountain Road.

The panel will also continue its study of a proposed new Tractor Supply Co. store on 5.6 acres at 1110 S. Transit Road, by Hix Snedeker Co. LLC.

Bills watch party at local golf course: Diamond Hawk Golf Course will play host to a "Monday Night Football" watch party that will help raise money for the fight against prostate cancer.

The party, which is a collaboration with the Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation, will start at 7:30 p.m. Monday at The Hawk bar and restaurant at the golf course located at 255 Sonwill Drive, Cheektowaga, near the airport.

Several Bills alumni will be in attendance, including Bills Wall of Famer and two-time prostate cancer survivor Booker Edgerson, as well as Marlon Kerner, Ed Rutkowski, Marlo Perry, Ken Jones, Bob Dugan, Will Fowler, Jeff Nixon and Lou Piccone.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation’s major health care initiative, “Cure the Blue,” a prostate cancer awareness, education and research program.

There will also be a special halftime roundtable discussion where fans can ask Bills alumni questions and get their perspective on the game’s first half.

The Bills Alumni Foundation has given more than $2.7 million to local Western New York charities over the past 20 years.

Join startup entrepreneurs in Rochester for a meetup every first Thursday of the month. This month's event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Roc Brewing, 56 S. Union St., Rochester.

Across Western New York, health care workers have many stories to tell about how they made it through the blizzard while on the job.

Legal marijuana sales launched in the state Thursday but not in Western New York due to a lawsuit that led to an injunction pausing sales here.

World Central Kitchen is back to help feed Buffalo's East Side in response to the blizzard that shut down the city for nearly a week.

Wells Enterprises will eliminate 183 jobs at its Dunkirk plant, which is less than the 319 employees the company previously planned to lay off.

A three-year deal reached ensures Highmark members will continue to have in-network access to care at Catholic Health's facilities.

Athenex is closing its Newstead manufacturing plant and laying off all 92 employees as of March 17.

Preliminary efforts are underway to prepare for the third phase of the project to redevelop the Northland complex in Buffalo.

The state is looking for ideas to redevelop a prison that closed last year in Gowanda.

The federal funding needed to get a tech hub program off the ground has been included in a year-end spending bill before Congress.

Cost vs. Benefits: That's the trade-off at the center of the state's proposed climate change plan.

A development agency is hiring a consultant to come up with ways to improve the infrastructure linking Canalside and the redesigned Centennial Park.

The Buffalo Niagara region's sluggish hiring is being driven by a shortage of workers, and local officials are starting to look for ways to ease the crunch.

Big changes are coming to the state's energy markets after a plan to reduce harmful emissions was approved by an advisory panel.

