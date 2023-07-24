What to know about the week ahead

The end of school has been particularly good for the Buffalo Niagara job market, boosting hiring during June and helping companies fill jobs that have been hard to fill.

That is likely to mean that the region's unemployment rate remained near historic lows during June. We'll find out for sure on Tuesday, when the state Labor Department reports its jobless numbers for June.

In Lockport, Hospitality Syracuse, owner of the property at 5687 Transit Road, is proposing a new Take 5 Oil Change facility. The proposal is pending before the Town of Lockport Planning Board on Tuesday (July 18), and already received zoning variances for front and side-yard setbacks in May, but also requires architectural review, a special-use permit and Niagara County Planning Board approval.

Evans Bank is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

THE LATEST

The 'soft landing' looks like it may be a little softer across Buffalo Niagara.

43North got the state funding it needs to keep going.

Pressure Drop Brewing is up for sale.

An affordable housing project in Niagara Falls opened.

KeyBank officials see the economy heading for a soft landing.

Eastern Hills Mall is starting to move tenants to clear room for a planned town center.

The state is tweaking its plan for cannabis farmers markets.

ECMC workers approved a new contract.

Anonymity is proving to be a problem for a Buffalo developer's waterfront project.

M&T's earnings topped expectations.

A Franklinville knife company will close after being sold.

A temporary emergency medical facility is easing care concerns in Niagara County.

A project to bring more apartments and shops to West Tupper Street won city approval.

How the shareholder votes on Life Storage's merger with Xtra Space Storage turned out.

The region's job market isn't showing signs of a slowdown.

A Town of Tonawanda equipment maker plans to expand.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Cannabis growers aren't getting much of a spark from the state's plan to allow pot-only farmers markets.

2. Growth from afar: Inside Hilbert College's deal with Valley College.

3. Local unions buck a trend: Why Buffalo Niagara unions aren't seeing declining membership.

4. Training future nurses: How simulated patients will play a key role in this effort.

5. Psychics, wrestlers and churches: How Buffalo Niagara malls are finding a way forward.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.