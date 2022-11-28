What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

Local law firm Lippes Mathias is hosting a cannabis licensing seminar to reflect on lessons learned from New York's first full year of legal cannabis and what is to come in 2023.

Topics to be discussed include: conditional licenses foreshadowing the permanent market; permanent market application and licensing timeline; and regulatory compliance and enforcement to date.

The state Cannabis Control Board awarded the first 37 conditional adult-use retail dispensary licenses on Monday. None were granted to applicants in Western New York because of a federal lawsuit that objects to the way the state is awarding the first retail licenses to residents who have been affected by the state's drug laws. That prompted a judge to block the state from issuing its first batch of licenses in five regions, including Western New York.

The free seminar will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lippes Mathias, 50 Fountain Plaza, 7th Floor, Buffalo. Attendees can also join virtually via Zoom. For more information or to register, visit lippes.com/events.

Help shape the 2023 Women in Tech event: Be in Buffalo, Forge Buffalo and TechBuffalo, organizers of the March 2022 Women in Tech event, invite women in the Seneca One tech ecosystem for a morning of networking and feedback from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 1 Seneca St. Attendees will have the chance to mingle and share their thoughts on next year's Women in Tech event.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court's Western District of New York will release November bankruptcy filing statistics on Thursday. Through October, filings in Buffalo were down 7.1% from the same period the year before.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will host a virtual event from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Roadmap for Cultural Inclusion Assessment. The presenter is Sesha Yalamanchili, president and founder of On the Mark Consulting. The cost is $50 for Partnership members and $100 for nonmembers.

US Foods will host a "hiring blitz" from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 125 Gardenville Parkway West in West Seneca. The company's selectors start at $21.30 per hour, and there are sign-on bonuses of up to $5,000 for eligible new hires.

Niagara County Community College is offering a $10 session on "Cryptocurrency and its Impact on Industry" from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the NCCC campus in Sanborn.

Presenter Tim Rainey has five years of experience building and operating an industrial-scale bitcoin mining facility. Rainey will explain what cryptocurrency is, how it works and its implications for industry and everyday life. Joel Erway, a local business owner and investor, will also speak on the basics of investing with cryptocurrency.

For more information and to register for classes, please visit the NCCC Workforce Development website: niagaracc.suny.edu/wd/community-academy/.

Niagara University launches its community lectures series Wednesday with a presentation by Laura Morgan Roberts, professor of practice at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, and CEO and founder of the Alignment Quest Enterprise. Roberts will lead a discussion on the seven conversations that fuel positive community transformation and ways to affirm differences by investing in practices that harness the power of equity and inclusion. The event is at 6 p.m. at NU@822, 822 Cleveland Ave., Niagara Falls. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Kaleida Health is holding open interviews for positions across the system from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Larkin Building, 726 Exchange St., on the second floor.

The interviews are for all positions, including registered nurses, patient care assistants, pharmacy technicians, sterile processing technicians, respiratory therapists, IT help desk support and clinical lab scientists, at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and DeGraff Medical Park.

Attendees are asked to bring their résumés. Free one-hour parking is available in the building's visitor lot on Exchange Street. Any questions? Call Kaleida's corporate employment office at 716-859-8000.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

With sales starting earlier than ever, Black Friday now is the domain of a few hardcore holiday shoppers.

A $3.5 million renovation project has revived three once-vacant buildings in Niagara Falls, turning them into apartments and retail space.

Northtown Automotive is planning to build a Genesis auto showroom on Main Street near Transit Road in Clarence.

Snowmobiles and overnight bags: How Mercy Hospital kept open and treating its patients as the snow piled up last week.

Empire Genomics, a Buffalo medical research company, has been acquired by a company based in San Francisco.

Bank on Buffalo is launching a mobile branch to bring banking services to areas without traditional bank offices.

Thousands of local Teamsters retirees will have their pension benefits restored, and will be compensated for past payment reductions, with help from the federal government.

New York handed out the first licenses to open stores for legal cannabis sales – but none in Western New York.

Parking lot entrepreneurs in Orchard Park didn't cash in with the Bills in Detroit on Sunday.

M&T Bank is kicking off its annual Gift of Warmth campaign.

KeyCorp's longtime chief financial officer is retiring next year.

Oishei Children's Hospital's new president is the first physician to lead the facility.

The growing acceptance of remote work is making it easier for companies to weather big winter storms.

A massive warehouse on the site Amazon once targeted in Grand Island is coming up for municipal approval.

The dismissal of a lawsuit that aimed to reverse the sale of land for a solar farm at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park was upheld by an appeals court.

About 500 Moog Inc. employees had a hand in the successful launch of the Artemis rocket.

Thermo Fisher is cutting jobs on Grand Island, but it's not saying how many.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. 10 ways Christmas shopping will be different this year: Despite all of retailers' worries through times of recession, pandemic and inflation, consumers have kept spending. But this year plenty will be different.

2. When Covid hit, it shut down professional sports. It also essentially shut down Delaware North's sports concessions business: No fans meant no one to buy hot dogs and beer. Now, fans are back, and Delaware North's Sportservice business is back, too.

3. 'We've had high caseloads nonstop': There is a critical need for mental health and addiction workers in Western New York, as told by two longtime employees in Warsaw.

4. Big Wheelbarrow is growing in Western New York following 43North win: One of the main goals of Big Wheelbarrow, according to CEO and co-founder Sam Eder: To let farmers focus on farming by automating some of the administrative tasks that come with selling their products.

5. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

