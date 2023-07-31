What to know about the week ahead

Members of the Teamsters union at UPS will start voting Tuesday on a tentative labor contract. The voting will continue until Aug. 22.

The Buffalo Public Schools Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host “Expanding Access to Opportunity,” a minority- or women-owned business enterprise contractor and vendor recruitment expo. The guest speaker will be Terrence Clark, president and CEO of the New York and New Jersey Minority supplier Diversity Development Council.

The free event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo Employment and Training Center, 77 Goodell St.

The Lockport Job Fair, sponsored by WorkSource1, is scheduled for 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Day Park Road, 5014 Day Road, weather permitting. More than 60 businesses are registered to participate.

Extra Space Storage is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closes. This will be the first time Extra Space reports earnings since wrapping up its acquisition of Amherst-based Life Storage earlier this month.

Kaleida Health is holding open interviews for all positions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Swift Auditorium at Buffalo General Medical Center. Among other positions, Kaleida is looking to hire registered nurses, patient care assistants, respiratory therapists, IT help desk personnel and housekeeping/environmental service workers. Parking in the visitor's parking garage at 854 Ellicott St. will be validated for all attendees.

Catholic Health also is holding a series of hiring events this week, starting with open interviews from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. Next, open interviews will be held at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Sisters of Charity Hospital and at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Mount St. Mary's Hospital. The following week, from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 9, open interviews will be held at The Ridge West Seneca for positions at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. To schedule an interview for any of the events, go to chsbuffalo.org/august, though walk-ins also are welcome.

THE LATEST

How high-stakes negotiations between UAW, automakers will affect Buffalo Niagara region.

Moog Inc.'s CEO is feeling bullish.

Fewer loan losses are good news for Evans Bank.

Braymiller Market gets its lifeline as Common Council approves funding to keep downtown store open.

Students flooded the Buffalo Niagara job market in June – and just about all of them found work.

There's still plenty of interest from startups in 43North.

Roswell Park is ponying up big money for a PR firm focused on diversity.

22nd Century Group replaced its CEO after its stock plummeted.

The new owner of Life Storage is making deeper job cuts here.

The 'soft landing' looks like it may be a little softer across Buffalo Niagara.

43North got the state funding it needs to keep going.

Pressure Drop Brewing is up for sale.

An affordable housing project in Niagara Falls opened.

KeyBank officials see the economy heading for a soft landing.

Eastern Hills Mall is starting to move tenants to clear room for a planned town center.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Behind the meteoric rise of John Roth at Pegula Sports + Entertainment.

2. Tops Markets has a new CEO – and he has a plan.

3. The housing market may be taking a dip nationally, but not in the Buffalo Niagara region.

4. Cannabis growers aren't getting much of a spark from the state's plan to allow pot-only farmers markets.

5. Growth from afar: Inside Hilbert College's deal with Valley College.

