What to know about the week ahead

Southtowns Financial Group will host an electronic recycling and document shredding event Friday at 3438 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park. Electronic recycling – of items such as computers, LCD TVs and CDs – will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., while confidential document shredding will happen from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 716-662-0070.

The Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce will host "Casual Morning Networking" from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at ZJ's Restaurant, 140 Pine St. in Hamburg. Register for the free event at SouthtownsRegionalChamber.org. Separate checks are available if you choose to dine.

The Amherst Chamber of Commerce will host Toastmasters International from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday at 400 Essjay Road Suite 150 in Amherst and via Zoom. Toastmasters is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. For more information, call 632-6905 or visit amherstchamber.toastmastersclubs.org.

THE LATEST

Rates are rising fast for some local health insurance plans

Dairy products maker HP Hood is expanding in Batavia.

Work is picking up at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

As the new school year begins, two local colleges still are searching for presidents.

The Buffalo Bills stadium construction project is making it harder for some projects to find contractors or workers.

The IBM innovation center from the Buffalo Billion failed to meet expectations.

UAW members in Hamburg 'practice picket' amid contract talks.

The shutdown of Savarino Cos. left several prominent projects in limbo.

A software company plans a big expansion downtown.

Delaware North Cos. has a new chief operating officer.

A worker training startup got a follow-on investment.

Savarino Cos. suddenly and unexpectedly shut down.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1.As the homeless problem grows, local agencies are making big moves to adapt.

2. A new Buffalo venture thinks it can help plants grow better indoors by using artificial intelligence.

3. Cheers to the Bills: Brewers scurry to craft football-themed beer.

4. A mini-hospital: A preview of the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center opening next month.

5. 10 things we know about the Cannabis Growers Showcase.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.