Feb. 26, 2023

What to know about the week ahead

The University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences will hold a virtual event, Rare Disease Day, on Tuesday to recognize rare disease patients, their clinicians and the researchers working to discover the causes of these conditions and, ultimately, the cures.

Rare Disease Day is an international event aimed at sharing the experiences of patients with these conditions and presenting groundbreaking research. Jacobs has many researchers studying and treating patients with rare diseases, including Krabbe, the disease that resulted in the death of Jim Kelly’s son, Hunter, and one of the diseases focused on by UB’s Institute for Myelin and Glia Exploration.

Dr. Allison Brashear, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School, is also a leading international expert on a specific group of rare neurologic disorders that can come on suddenly and result from mutations in the ATP1A3 gene.

The virtual event will be held on Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. at https://buffalo.zoom.us/j/98628279954?pwd=emMzelQySm5LbGwzUm5YM0R5am9wUT09 (use meeting ID: 986 2827 9954, passcode: 227668).

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York will release February bankruptcy statistics on Wednesday. The number of bankruptcy cases filed in the Buffalo area in January was down 5% from the year before.

Ballots cast for United Auto Workers runoff elections are scheduled to be counted at a secure facility in Ohio starting Wednesday. The runoffs will determine who becomes the next president of the UAW International, as well as the next director of Region 9, which is based in Amherst.

Catholic Health is hosting open interviews at each of its hospitals over the next week or so for registered nurses and graduate nurses. That will kick off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Sisters of Charity Hospital, followed by an open interview event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo. Mount St. Mary's Hospital will hold its open interview event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6, followed by open interviews at Kenmore Mercy Hospital from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 9.

Due to inclement weather, the 716 Career Fair has been rescheduled to Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lexus Club inside KeyBank Center. The career fair is an opportunity to network with Western New York's fast-growing startup community. For a full list of companies in attendance and to register, visit forgebuffalo.com/716careerfair.

As it continues to expand its programs, Jewish Family Services of Western New York requires additional staff at its four operating locations.

To help fill some of these roles, Jewish Family Services of Western New York will hold a career open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the agency’s 70 Barker Street location in Buffalo.

Up to 20 positions will be filled in finance, counseling clinic, refugee and career services, and health home care coordination at the agency's locations, which include The Feuerstein Center for Behavioral Health on Main Street in the city’s University District, Tri-Main Center and in Niagara Falls. The open house is business casual and candidates should bring two copies of their resume.

Jewish Family Services of Western New York is expected to surpass the 100-employee mark by early spring. In addition, the agency has recently completed a competitive wage analysis, shifted to a 35-hour work week and offers at least four weeks of paid time off, and 13 paid holidays.

The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday will hold public hearings for LCB Capital's proposed five-story apartment building at 505 Delaware Ave. and HES Properties' planned three-story project at 386 Grant St.

LCB, based in Kenmore but owned by Yang Li of New Jersey, plans to construct a 41,512-square-foot mixed-use building on a parking lot between Allen and Virginia streets, with 40 market-rate apartments above an 18-space surface parking area. That would be adjacent to an existing two-story 14,166-square-foot mixed-use building along Delaware, which would have four more renovated apartments on the upper floor, with commercial space below.

HES, led by Christopher and Matthew Siano, plans to construct a 5,800-square-foot building on a vacant Grant Street site, with an 800-square-foot retail space and handicapped-accessible apartment on the first floor, and two apartments each on the two upper floors.

Also, the panel will consider a rezoning request from Eisa Mohamed for 1625 Fillmore Ave., so he can operate a car dealer and auto shop, and special-use permits for an electronic message sign for Mt. Aaron Baptist Church at 540 Genesee St. and for Richard Tartick Sr. to serve alcohol at his new restaurant, Shack in Allentown, that replaces Griddle & Greens at 125 Elmwood Ave.

Meanwhile, the Niagara County Planning Board, also on Monday, will evaluate a site plan amendment by Catholic Health System for its planned new Lockport hospital, to add an emergency-only access driveway connecting the proposed medical facility on 97 acres to Route 93.

The poster art contest for the Taste of Buffalo, presented by Tops Markets, will kick off Wednesday, with applicants 13 and older able to submit their original works of art that best convey the feel and flavor of this summertime food festival. Artwork must include a fork and at least one image of food, as well as a 40th birthday element or theme. Entries will be accepted until April 14. The grand prize winner will be announced later in April, and the festival will take place July 8-9 in Niagara Square and on a portion of Delaware Avenue. Look for more rules online at www.tasteofbuffalo.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

The general contractor for the Bills stadium project has started the process to hire subcontractors, but looming over the project is concern from local union leadership over the use of out-of-town contractors.

Accusations have been flying back and forth among the Fruit Belt Land Trust's new board leadership, its former staff and its founding activists, threatening the nonprofit's future.

Amherst's Life Storage opposed an $11 billion takeover bid in a detailed defense to Wall Street.

A plan to turn a former malt house into apartments and a bakery expansion were approved for ECIDA tax breaks, totaling over $1 million.

The Buffalo Preservation Board is not happy with the significant alterations made to the roofline of the Meidenbauer House by the firm of developer Douglas Jemal.

Online automotive platform ACV Auctions increased revenues by 18% in 2022, according to the company's year-end earnings report.

Resident groups are opposing an approved mixed-use residential development project on longtime unused land at Millersport and Smith in Amherst.

Kutter's Cheese Factory is closing its retail store in Pembroke after 75 years in business.

Updates provided on a number of projects advancing at Canalside and on the Outer Harbor.

The Tesla Workers United campaign isn't the first attempt to organize workers at Tesla Inc.’s plant in South Buffalo.

ECC reversed direction on former President David Balkin's initiatives for IT, staff cuts and more.

Federal banking regulators recently issued a cease-and-desist consent order against Lake Shore Savings Bank for “unsafe and unsound” banking practices.

An East Amherst native who played hockey for a season with the Buffalo Beauts will soon become a fixture on the Buffalo Bills new stadium project.

Starbucks charged Starbucks Workers United with failure to bargain in good faith at two Buffalo Niagara stores.

Tesla said the workers it fired at its Buffalo plant were dismissed as part of a regular performance review, not union activity.

Developer Douglas Jemal won key approvals for his plan to add a floor to his proposed Elmwood-Bidwell project.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. UB resident doctors and fellows feeling 'overworked and underpaid': The group, which includes 810 residents, fellows and interns at the University at Buffalo, have launched a union campaign.

2. Buffalo Niagara struggles to find – and keep – tech workers: Local companies have plenty of open technology jobs but can't fill them as computer science grads from area schools move out of town for work.

3. Inside Brooks-TLC's seven-year push for a new hospital: Now, more than ever, it feels like Brooks-TLC Hospital System's plan for a new hospital in Fredonia is at a critical juncture. Could the long-delayed plan finally be moving forward?

4. Mechatronics, the new, in-demand tech field fueled by ECC and Northland Training Center: Despite ECC’s struggles with declining enrollment, its mechatronics program is thriving. The program is in its fourth year, and this spring will reach more than 200 graduates.

5. A different type of developer: How an East Buffalo laundromat project is an example of a new type of development that could help transform neighborhoods, one building at a time.

