What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business

The U.S. job market keeps chugging along with surprising strength. We'll get a new look at how the Buffalo Niagara employment picture is holding up this week.

The state Labor Department will release job numbers for November on Thursday and economists will be watching to see if the region has managed to snap out of its hiring doldrums as the holidays approached.

Job creation locally has been flat since the spring, even though the unemployment rate locally has dropped to its lowest level in more than three decades – and probably much longer.

While job creation nationally has been robust enough to recover all of the jobs that were lost during the Covid-related recession, the Buffalo Niagara region still has about 4% fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic started – a major drag on the local economy.

43North is hosting a daylong marketing summit from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday at Seneca One tower, 1 Seneca St. Several marketing experts will lead hands-on workshops on topics including Google Analytics, inbound marketing, search engine optimization, content creation and public relations for startups.

For more information, visit 43north.org/events/marketing-summit.

Viant Medical, which makes medical devices, will hold an open house at 3902 California Road in Orchard Park from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The company is hiring for manufacturing team members, CNC operators, supervisors and manufacturing engineers. Candidates can apply online at viantmedical.com

Finding over-the-counter cold medicine and some antibiotics is a little harder these days, with some medications in short supply as the combination of flu, RSV and Covid-19 boost demand.

Gasoline prices across the Buffalo Niagara region have been dropping, but not nearly as fast as they have nationally.

KeyBank is under fire from a national community coalition group for not making enough loans in minority neighborhoods.

Moog Inc. and Astronics Corp. got a big boost when the Defense Department decided on a replacement for the Blackhawk helicopter.

The owner of a troubled Dunkirk ice cream factory is being sold to an Italian company.

With SUNY Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia State each facing $16 million operating deficits this academic year, SUNY faculty and local state legislators are warning that cutbacks could be coming unless more state funding is approved.

The new Buffalo Bills stadium will give local contractors plenty of opportunities to find new work.

A former tool and die factory in Black Rock is getting a new lease on life as apartments.

A Schiller Park housing project for the homeless is getting bigger.

The Buffalo Bills stadium project is getting $850 million in public funds, but construction work won't be put out for bid like it would with a public development.

On the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, Western New York hospitals are getting hit with a surge of RSV cases.

Uniland is getting $3.1 million in tax breaks for the second warehouse it is planning to build on the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.

Preliminary work has started to convert LaSalle Park into Centennial Park.

A pair of 7-unit apartment buildings are planned for the Schiller Park neighborhood in Buffalo.

CleanFiber has raised $10 million to increase production at its Blasdell facility.

Norstar Development USA is selling its New York operations and real estate to a Boston-based real estate developer that specializes in affordable and mixed-income housing.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center launched its mobile cancer screening unit, aimed at bringing services to areas where they aren't readily available.

Sonwil Distribution Center is seeking nearly $12 million in tax breaks to build a massive warehouse in the North America Center Industrial Park in West Seneca.

Lake Shore Bancorp, which has received criticism from regulators, has hired new executives.

1. Big changes are being proposed for the state's energy markets, and it could change the way residents heat their homes and cook their food in the years to come.

2. Nurses have been hard to hire for a while, so People Inc. has launched a program to train its own workers by helping to pay for tuition and rearranging work schedules to ease the burden of going back to school.

3. The Buffalo Niagara economy usually recovers more slowly from recessions than the rest of the country, and the latest downturn is no different. The region has had the fourth-slowest recovery among the 100 major U.S. metro areas.

4. New rules are allowing college athletes to cash in on endorsement deals and commercial use of their likeness, but the impact has been minimal at colleges across Western New York.

5. 10 ways Christmas shopping will be different this year: Despite all of retailers' worries through times of recession, pandemic and inflation, consumers have kept spending. But this year, plenty will be different.

