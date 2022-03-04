Chautauqua County resident Lisa Saff remembers the pit in her stomach every time she went to the cancer clinic, the dread of how she was going to feel after another three- to five-hour round of chemotherapy.

Luckily, the drive home lasted only 10 minutes.

Saff, diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2019, received all 16 rounds of chemotherapy at Jamestown Medical Oncology & Hematology – part of a network that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is building to treat patients closer to where they live.

"I can't imagine driving an hour and a half up to Roswell to do that each week," said Saff, who lives in Ellicott. "It's bad enough having to go do it as it is, but I can't imagine living somewhere where you don't have that convenience."

The growing statewide alliance, called the Roswell Park Care Network, is part of a significant change underway at Roswell – and an important one. It pushes Roswell into new, far-flung markets, helping it build a pipeline of patients – and revenue – that it otherwise might not reach.

For patients, it holds the promise of providing access to better care, through input from Roswell's specialists and inclusion in clinical trials.

And it puts Roswell at the center of a nationwide trend of major hospitals building networks to extend their reach at a time when pressure is mounting to grow. Competitors Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and the Cleveland Clinic, for instance, are forming similar networks.

"They're a community jewel," said Larry Zielinski, an executive in residence for health care administration at the University at Buffalo School of Management.

"But in order to sustain themselves, especially how expensive those research arms are, they need a business strategy like this," Zielinski said. "The greater Western New York region with its 1 million or so population base is not large enough to support a cancer center like this, so they need to expand."

Going for growth

The expansion, combined with Roswell's construction of the $23 million Scott Bieler Amherst Center to bolster its presence in the suburbs, means the Buffalo institution is larger than ever. Consider:

• Roswell's revenue during the fiscal year that ended last March totaled $1.03 billion, up 89% from $542 million about a decade ago. Similarly, its expenses grew 86% in that same period to $1.04 billion, leading to a net deficit of $10.6 million during the pandemic's first year.

• Its employee base during that period jumped 16%, from nearly 3,200 to about 3,700 workers.

• Nearly 43,000 patients received active care at Roswell in its last fiscal year, up 46% from roughly 29,400 about 10 years earlier.

Recent growth within the Care Network extended its reach even more.

Last year, Roswell added a community practice in Depew, cut the ribbon on a new oncology center near Albany and announced an affiliation agreement with a Watertown hospital.

The network now has more than a dozen locations: six community practices, such as the one in Jamestown, as well as partnerships with seven affiliate organizations, from Bradford, Pa., to Long Island.

"The purpose of the network is that a large volume of patients can and should be cared for in the community setting," said Dr. Thomas Schwaab, Roswell's chief of strategy, business development and outreach who is tasked with traveling the state to build and maintain the network.

That was the case for Saff, a mother of four grown children and a small business owner. She said she's had two mammograms since completing her treatments – both were clear – and she returns to the Roswell practice in Jamestown every six months for follow-up appointments.

While the network is designed to treat a patient in their community, complicated cases also can be referred to the mothership on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

There, Roswell this year will expand its bed count from 133 to 157, partly because of "expected continued growth in referrals" through the Care Network as well as a 30% increase in patients coming from medically underserved areas over the last five years, paperwork filed with the state shows.

The partnerships also help affiliate hospitals, which get to attach the Roswell name to their cancer centers. The rise of telemedicine has made it easier for doctors at affiliate sites to collaborate with peers in Buffalo.

It's an approach that could be even more crucial as providers encounter more advanced and aggressive cancers – the result of all those missed screenings during the pandemic.

How an affiliation works

Schwaab in mid-October headed to Watertown, more than 200 miles from his office, to unveil an affiliation with Samaritan Medical Center's Walker Center for Cancer Care – the most recent addition to the Care Network.

Four months later, the Walker Center is "extremely busy," with a 14% uptick in patients, said Eva Edwards, the facility's director of oncology services.

The $16 million center, which opened in 2018, sees the typical cancers but also some complex cases – which is when the Roswell affiliation pays off.

For example, the Walker Center has access to Tumor Boards, where their doctors can present a patient's case and receive feedback from Roswell experts to devise the right care plan. Overall, Edwards said she speaks to Roswell about three times a week.

While most care is provided at the affiliate site, a patient can be sent to Buffalo if their diagnosis needs a second look or if they need specialized treatment. When Edwards spoke to The Buffalo News in mid-February, she had five patients slated to go to Roswell before the end of the month.

Similarly, Edwards said Roswell has sent the Walker Center five of their patients who live in the Watertown area.

"It's a two-way street here for us," she said. "It's just not we feed Roswell; they feed us as well."

The Walker Center has a five-year affiliation agreement with Roswell, where it compensates the Buffalo institution for oncology consultative and professional services. Samaritan Medical Center continues to own and operate the Walker Center, though its two full-time medical oncologists became Roswell employees the day the affiliation started.

Across its affiliate sites, Schwaab said Roswell provides several services such as quality and strategic oversight, for which it gets reimbursed.

Roswell's revenue from network affiliations, agreements and partnerships is expected to grow from $6 million last year to $8 million by fiscal year 2025.

RPCI Oncology, the entity that owns the six Roswell community practices within the network, recorded nearly $47 million in revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, according to documents filed with the state.

Together, that's about 5% of Roswell's revenues.

A research boost

Networks, like the one Roswell is building, can provide patients at affiliate sites access to clinical trials, giving them the opportunity to receive drugs or therapies years before they're widely available.

Opening up clinical trials – the studies done to determine a new treatment's effectiveness – to a wider pool of candidates also benefits cancer researchers, especially when dealing with rare diseases. That, in turn, could help experimental treatments get approved faster and become available sooner to more people.

"It adds diversity to the population of patients in the study," said Dr. David Pfister, Memorial Sloan Kettering's associate deputy physician-in-chief for strategic partnerships. "So it ends up that the study results are, I think, increasingly representative of society at large."

Manhattan-based Memorial Sloan Kettering, which records annual revenue of about $5.5 billion, announced its own Cancer Alliance in 2013. The alliance has three members, with one hospital each in Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Florida, all of which have access to Memorial Sloan Kettering's clinical trials.

Within Roswell's Care Network, Schwaab said not all affiliate sites have the capabilities to offer clinical trials yet, and it depends on the particular partner – for example, Roswell has 21 active trials available to patients of its Long Island affiliate.

What's next?

Since May 2019 when the Care Network was announced, turnover has been minimal.

Cayuga Medical Center spokesperson John Turner confirmed the Ithaca facility's contract with Roswell was not renewed last year but he declined to say why. Roswell spokesperson Annie Deck-Miller said that while Cayuga Medical is not currently a Care Network member, Roswell continues to provide radiation oncology services to Cayuga patients, as it has for more than a decade.

Others are looking to re-up: Oneida Health President and CEO Gene Morreale said the organization's agreement with Roswell ends in August, with plans to work toward a five-year extension after seeing the affiliation help Oneida Health Cancer Center stick out among competitors in Syracuse and Utica.

The network's goal is to reach more patients every year – people like Saff, who started chemotherapy in late October 2019 and completed it right before Covid-19 hit.

The clinic's proximity meant her husband, Kevin, was able to take time off work and accompany her to all 16 treatments.

Being just minutes away, the clinic also was able to administer smaller doses during her second batch of chemotherapy, allowing Lisa Saff to continue working full time at MW Graphics, the printing business she owns that was passed down from her father.

"I felt work kind of kept me going through it, too," she said.

She goes to the practice for follow-ups now. She knows the nurses by name and credits them with helping her get through the trauma of a cancer diagnosis.

Kevin Saff said he felt the clinic was an extension of what Roswell offers in Buffalo.

"To us, it was just the convenience and the feeling that...," he said, pausing for a moment.

"You were home more," said Lisa Saff, finishing her husband's thought.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.

