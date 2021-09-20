What's at stake for CWA, Catholic Health as contract deadline nears

That is the result of an agreement between the CWA and Catholic Health five years ago that barred a strike at Kenmore Mercy and the Sisters of Charity/St. Joseph Campus when the contracts expire. Mercy Hospital is the biggest of the three.

Q: What happens if the workers go on strike at Mercy Hospital?

A: By law, the CWA has to provide at least 10 days’ notice of its intent to strike, to give the hospital time to prepare for a walkout. As of Monday afternoon, the CWA had not yet submitted such a notice.

A strike can’t start until at least 10 days from when the union files a notice.

Catholic Health has pledged to keep Mercy Hospital open and operational in the event of a strike, with replacement personnel.

If the union says it intends to strike, Catholic Health would have to submit a contingency plan to the state Department of Health, detailing how it would provide services in the absence of its regular staff.

Since Catholic Health has not received a 10-day strike notice, the health system has not yet submitted such a plan.

Q: What would the state Department of Health’s role be in case of a strike?