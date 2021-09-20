What's at stake for CWA, Catholic Health as contract deadline nears

With a week and a half to go until their contracts expire, Catholic Health System and hourly workers at three health care facilities are trying to reach a new deal.
Looming over the talks is the Communications Workers of America's threat of a strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.
Here is a look at where things stand as the Sept. 30 deadline approaches:
Q: What is the possibility of a strike at Mercy Hospital?
A: Earlier this month, CWA-represented workers at Mercy Hospital took a strike authorization vote. About 97% of the ballots cast were in favor of giving the union the power to call a strike.
That doesn’t necessarily mean a strike will happen. But it puts the possibility of a walkout on the table if the contracts expire without a new deal.
Q: What about the two other facilities covered by the labor contracts?
A: The CWA represents a total of 2,500 workers at Mercy Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity/St. Joseph Campus. The workers are covered by a total of six contracts. Of the three facilities, a strike could happen only at Mercy Hospital.
That is the result of an agreement between the CWA and Catholic Health five years ago that barred a strike at Kenmore Mercy and the Sisters of Charity/St. Joseph Campus when the contracts expire. Mercy Hospital is the biggest of the three.
Q: What happens if the workers go on strike at Mercy Hospital?
A: By law, the CWA has to provide at least 10 days’ notice of its intent to strike, to give the hospital time to prepare for a walkout. As of Monday afternoon, the CWA had not yet submitted such a notice.
A strike can’t start until at least 10 days from when the union files a notice.
Catholic Health has pledged to keep Mercy Hospital open and operational in the event of a strike, with replacement personnel.
If the union says it intends to strike, Catholic Health would have to submit a contingency plan to the state Department of Health, detailing how it would provide services in the absence of its regular staff.
Since Catholic Health has not received a 10-day strike notice, the health system has not yet submitted such a plan.
Q: What would the state Department of Health’s role be in case of a strike?
A: “In the event of a strike, the department provides guidance for preparations the facility should make to prepare for the strike, collects information regarding facility readiness to maintain its operations, and monitors the status of the facility during the strike period for its capacity to maintain adequate health care resources to meet the needs of the impacted region,” said Erin Silk, a Health Department spokeswoman.
Q: Are Catholic Health and the CWA still negotiating?
A: Yes. The two sides negotiated over the weekend and they plan to meet each day for at least the next 10 days, said JoAnn Cavanaugh, a spokeswoman for Catholic Health.
"We remain cautiously optimistic we can settle these negotiations without a strike, but both parties must be focused at the table this week, and work collaboratively to find more common or middle ground," she said.
Q: Who would go on strike at Mercy if it comes to that?
A: About 2,000 CWA-represented employees work at Mercy, including nurses and service, technical and clerical workers.
Q: What are key issues in the talks?
A: The CWA has made staffing levels a prominent issue. The union contends the health system needs to hire more employees to help relieve an overtaxed workforce, especially with the strain of the pandemic.
"We need staffing ratios that ensure workers have the support they need and patients receive the care they deserve," said Debora Hayes, the CWA's area director.
Cavanaugh said Catholic Health is actively recruiting to fill jobs, but has faced some of the same challenges as other employers around the country struggling to hire in a tight labor market. The health system is working with recruiters locally, statewide and nationwide, and conducting virtual and in-person interviews of candidates, she said.