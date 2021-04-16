What you need to know about the ConnectED NY broadband fund

Cuomo said he expects pushback from businesses.

"The companies are not happy with me, and they’re not happy with the law, because they will make less profit," Cuomo said. "But this is a franchise that they have in the state of New York ... They don’t have a God-given right to be a provider in New York state."

The legislation and fund are part of Cuomo's 2021 Connectivity Agenda, and stemmed from the work of the state's Reimagine New York Commission, which was formed by Cuomo to rebuild the state after the pandemic, with a focus on equity. The 16-member panel, which met more than 50 times, was led by Schmidt.

"The internet is no longer optional. It’s essential to education," Schmidt said. "It’s a moral duty. It’s the right thing to do."

What else is being done to improve broadband access?

The latest initiative follows a $500 million program that the state launched in 2015 to broaden internet access statewide. Today, according to the governor, 98% of New York households have access to high-speed broadband service with download speeds of at least 100 megabytes per second.