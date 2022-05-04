What you get for what you pay for a home

Bang for your buck

People knowingly joke about how much house you can get in Buffalo (a lot) compared to the price of a tiny apartment in New York City or Boston or San Francisco. But just how much of a difference is it, really?

A recent study by RealtyHop, using the national median home price of $350,000, tries to answer that question. And it turns out Buffalo is the sixth-best deal among the nation's 100 largest cities.

According to the report, spending that much on a home in Buffalo will get you a roomy, full-sized house that's far bigger than the typical home here, where the median size is 1,552 square feet, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Why the big difference? Home prices at the time the study was done earlier this year were running a little under $110 per square foot in Buffalo Niagara. That's a real steal compared to more than $1,000 per square foot in San Francisco and $867 per square foot in New York City.

At those prices, you'll get just 349 square feet of space in San Francisco for your $350,000, while New Yorkers have to make do with just 404 square feet. That's barely a studio or micro-apartment in most places.

In fact, it is so tight and expensive in California that seven of the top 10 cities in the report – and three of the top five – with the most expensive price per square foot are in the Golden State. Fremont, near San Francisco, was third, with just 428 square feet for $350,000. That's $817 per square foot.

San Jose was fifth, with a per-square-foot cost of $731, netting a buyer just 478 square feet of home. That was just shy of fourth-place Boston, where you get 477 square feet, with per-unit price of $733. Irvine, Calif., Honolulu and Los Angeles weren't far behind the top five.

On the other side of the cost and space spectrum, Detroit is the most affordable, with homes going for $73 per square foot.

Birmingham, Ala., was second, followed by Cleveland, Lubbock, Texas and Wichita, Kan.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

OOPS

When Sinatra & Co. Real Estate started looking at possible remediation work inside a pair of squat brick commercial buildings on Main Street, it reached out to Hannah Demolition for estimates. Unfortunately, Hannah misunderstood – and filed demolition applications with the city Preservation Board for 1487 and 1499 Main.

Neither building is coming down. The one-story tan brick building at 1487 Main – which Sinatra bought in 2013 – was recently used by SLR Contracting, but is now vacant.

The two-story red-brick building at 1499 Main, with 15,713 square feet of space and a boarded-up storefront, was occupied by Ad Art Color Process until 2013, and was acquired by Sinatra in June 2015.

The two buildings are across the street from Sinatra's Fenton Village apartments at Main and West Ferry streets, but Sinatra Vice President Matt Connors said the firm has no current plans for them.

TAKEDOWN

No shortcuts. The Buffalo Preservation Board tabled a request by Carousel Development Corp. to take down a two-story house with a storefront at 1215 Lovejoy St. – previously a laundry and a candy shop, but most recently a barbershop with an upstairs apartment – because it's from 1889 and is part of an intact block of the street.

On the other hand ... The board did allow Hannah to demolish a 1930s-era wood house in the rear of 404 Amherst St., owned by Bob Biniszkiewicz, because it was not on a proper foundation and sinking.

It also allowed Pike Co. of Rochester, at the request of the city and Rochester developer Park Grove Realty, to take down a wood structure addition at 619 Exchange St. because it's in bad shape. The addition to the Iroquois Door Co. manufacturing and distribution center was used for lumber storage, but Park Grove is now converting the primary 93,500-square-foot brick building into the Iroquois Lofts in a $16.5 million project.

1. Newly licensed Western New York marijuana growers anxious to be on forefront of state's cannabis market: The Releaf Market in Jamestown and Yager Farms in Eden are among the 52 growers granted the first licenses to cultivate adult-use recreational marijuana in the state.

2. Energy roadmap calls for sweeping changes for WNY homeowners: The Climate Action Council's draft plan call for phasing out use of natural gas in favor of electricity, in a push to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions.

3. M&T about halfway to hiring goal of 1,000 technologists: The bank is staffing up its technology workforce in conjunction with its "tech hub" at Seneca One tower.

4. Five ways rising interest rates are hitting home – and credit cards: The rising rates are impacting homeowners in areas including mortgages, credit card rates and refinancing.

5. 43North startup Top Seedz has a famous fan: Gwyneth Paltrow: Twice in two weeks, award-winning actress and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow has featured Top Seedz crackers and seeds on her social media pages, which have millions of followers.

