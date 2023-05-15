When the DL&W railroad station was built in 1917 at the foot of Main Street, it brought passenger boats with travelers that bustled into the Queen City.

More than 100 years later, tourism officials are hoping that will happen again, as the Erie County Harbor Development Corp. considers the DL&W site or one on the Michigan Pier for a new boat terminal catering to pleasure cruises on the Great Lakes.

Cruising is a big business on the Great Lakes, and brings sought-after tourism dollars to port regions, tourism officials said.

"Cruising has become a really important cornerstone of our regional tourist economy," said David Lorenz, chair of tourism agencies Great Lakes USA and Cruise the Great Lakes.

It's something local visitor bureaus are enthusiastic about bringing to Buffalo, to add to its roster of business, leisure and sports travel.

"I am a big fan of what they bring regionally to market and especially international visitors," said Patrick Kaler, CEO of tourism bureau Visit Buffalo Niagara.

The demand is there, and increasing, according to tourism professionals.

Last year was a record-breaking season for cruise tourism on the Great Lakes.

There were nearly 150,000 visits to Great Lakes ports, an increase of more than 25% over the previous season, according to tourism bureau Cruise the Great Lakes. It expects another record season this year, with an estimated 170,000 port visits.

Two additional cruise ships are also scheduled to come online this season, bringing the total number of cruise ships traveling the Great Lakes to 11.

But will cruise ships want to stop in Buffalo? Cruise the Great Lakes, a consortium of cruise companies and city tourism bureaus, says yes.

"We don't want every ship to go to every single place when they're offering the same experience. So with more ships coming in, they're going to be looking for more ports of call," said David Lorenz, chair of Cruise the Great Lakes.

For that to happen, though, Buffalo would need a place for the ships to dock. It would be more than a place for passengers to board and unboard with their luggage. It would have to accommodate fuel for the ships, parking, ship sanitation and the presence of Customs officials for Canadian excursions. It also would have to be big enough for the larger ships of 400 or more passengers that the industry anticipates in the future.

The report coming out of the ECHDC will identify which cultural institutions and attractions will appeal to cruisers, he said, but Lorenz is certain the Buffalo Niagara region has plenty that cruisers will want to see and experience.

Great Lakes cruises are of a much smaller scale than those employed by international cruise companies such as Royal Caribbean and Princess. But they're not small, either.

One ship, the Pearl Mist, for example, is 325 feet long and has just over 100 staterooms – each with a private balcony. Sun decks, lounges and a dining room keep cruisers entertained between ports, along with activities such as lectures and fine dining. Staterooms range in size from 275 to 450 square feet.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

On shore, cruise ships coordinate with tour guides and local institutions for excursions. Ships may be in port for a few hours or two days.

The Great Lakes cruising season runs from May to October, which gives passengers the opportunity to see port towns in spring, summer and fall. Typically, Great Lakes cruises draw a demographic age 55 and over – educated people with disposable income.

"They're not looking for the umbrella drink cruises with the big DJs and parties. That is not the crowd that is coming to the Great Lakes," said Jennifer Ollinger, tourism manager at Visit Detroit. "They're here to learn about our people, our region and the things that there are to see and do here."

Cruises range in price from $3,000 to $8,000 and run an average of seven to 14 days. They are required to stop in both stateside and Canadian ports.

The cost of adding a terminal and other infrastructure in Buffalo has yet to be determined, but Detroit's Port Authority spent $22 million on its facility.

The return on taxpayer investment would be higher if Buffalo becomes a host port where cruises embark and depart, than it would if Buffalo were just a port stop, tourism officials said. Because lodging and food are provided on the ships, cruise travelers are not likely to patronize hotels during a port stop or eat full meals on shore.

But cruising brings in new travelers that might not have visited Buffalo Niagara before, tourism officials said.

"It's just an absolute great chance to have people catch a glimpse of what you have here in Buffalo, what the rest of us have around the region," Ollinger said. "Cruise passengers not only get to explore some of the bigger cities on the lakes, but also some of those small, unique interesting communities as well."

Cruise travelers are more likely to visit repeatedly than other visitors, tourism officials said.

"And those who don't come back, they're going to really find it interesting and they're going to tell their stories to everybody else," Lorenz said. "The most valuable form of advertising is word of mouth."

Great Lakes port communities in the Rust Belt have public image problems similar to those in Buffalo – and tourism officials said cruise passengers are pleasantly surprised to find clean, safe, diverse communities waiting for them on shore.

"Quite often, we're trying to change perspectives that aren't accurate in our region," Lorenz said. "Too many people around the world think that this region is a place whose best times have already passed it by because we're not as powerful in manufacturing as we used to be. The reality is we have a great deal of experiences to offer."

During an August visit announcing $216.2 million in waterfront investments, including redevelopment of the DL&W terminal, Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke of cruise ships coming to Buffalo as if it were a done deal.

"We're going to be bringing more passenger freight, passenger cruise ships, to Buffalo" she said at the time. "What a radical idea, what a radical idea, and we're going to get it done."

She recalled meeting with the head of a "very profitable cruise ship line" who showed her all the places its tours stopped, skipping over Buffalo Niagara.

"I said, 'News flash. There's a place called Buffalo,' " she said.

Last year, developer Sam Savarino announced plans to turn the second floor of the DL&W Terminal into a waterfront music venue with a public market.

In March, the Erie County Harbor Development Corp. hired a firm to undertake a study looking at the feasibility of a Great Lakes cruise ship port in Buffalo. The study is looking at the possibility of newly constructed space at Michigan Pier or in the DL&W Terminal, and will look at possible economic development benefits. Results are expected by the end of the year.