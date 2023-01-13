What will Hochul's 1% threshold for new housing mean for WNY cities and towns?

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants municipalities across the state to create more than 800,000 new homes in their communities over the next 10 years in a sweeping effort to address what the state calls a "once-in-a-generation housing crisis."

It is not a modest goal: That's more than double the number of new housing units – single-family houses and multi-family apartments – that are currently being built each year.

More importantly, though, she wants local communities to stop hindering housing growth through restrictive zoning and approvals processes – a direct attack on obstruction driven more by community opposition than anything else.

"Through zoning, local communities hold enormous power to block growth," she said in her State of the State address this week. "People want to live here, but local decisions to limit growth mean they cannot. Local governments can and should make different choices."

The details of Hochul's proposal are still vague, but housing advocates and builders applauded, even while urging the governor to go further.

But what does that really mean for communities in Western New York?

In her State of the State address this week, Hochul called on communities in upstate New York to increase their existing housing stock by 1% over the next three years, while New York City and other downstate communities need to increase by 3%.

That's no problem for fast-growing cities and towns, but could be for slow-growth areas that are eager to maintain their rural flavor or have strict rules on construction.

Based on U.S. Census data, the mandate would mean four out of every five localities just need to permit 50 or fewer new housing units to meet the state-imposed target. And they will have flexibility on how they meet their goals, including redeveloping and repurposing underused office buildings or office parks, strip malls and industrial buildings, or offering incentives to encourage development of new apartment buildings.

For all of Erie County – which has 440,000 housing units, according to the U.S. Census Bureau – that means growth of 4,400 homes by 2026. In comparison, Erie County had 4,150 building permits for housing units during the three years from 2019 to 2021, according to federal data.

Buffalo, which makes up the largest single component of that, would have to add 1,310 homes in that period.

"That's not a concern for me," said Brendan Mehaffy, the city's economic development commissioner and executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning, citing announced and pending projects. "We are in complete alignment with what the governor is trying to achieve."

Amherst – one of the largest towns in upstate New York – has about 57,858 homes, according to Census Reporter, so a 1% increase means another 579 units over three years. Pending projects by developers Paul Bliss and Severyn Development would accomplish that, and then some.

"New York faces a housing crisis that requires bold actions and an all-hands-on-deck approach," Hochul said. "Every community in New York must do their part to encourage housing growth to move our state forward and keep our economy strong."

But it's not that simple, others argued.

"I applaud the governor for her desire and her acknowledgement that we need to adjust housing. But let’s all get educated about what it’s going to take to accomplish it," said Phil Nanula, CEO of Essex Homes of Western New York, citing a shortage of available land for new housing, plus higher costs from contractor liability laws and the state's move to electrify heating and appliances. "We’d love it if it could happen as easily as that."

The proposed requirement is part of Hochul's New York Housing Compact, which she described as a "comprehensive plan to spur the changes needed to create more housing, meet rising demand, and make our state a more equitable, stable, and affordable place to live." It's a "multi-pronged strategy" that provides incentives to encourage housing growth, while also penalizing local municipalities that don't play ball.

It is also designed to confront what Hochul described as a "crisis" of affordability and availability. According to state officials, citing the Population Reference Bureau, more than half of renters in New York pay more than 30% of their income on rent. That's the second-highest rate in the country. And rents outside of the New York City metropolitan area have risen 40% to 60% since 2015, while home prices have soared 50% to 80%.

Meanwhile, more than 1.2 million jobs have been created in the last 10 years, but only 400,000 new homes.

"It is no secret that New York suffers from a severe housing deficit," the New York State Builders Association said. "A gap that extensive does not happen by accident ... It has simply been too easy to avoid building the housing we need."

And while "many forces led to this state of affairs," Hochul said, one of the central factors is local land use policies that are the most restrictive in the nation.

"Between full-on bans of multi-family homes, and onerous zoning and approvals processes, they make it difficult – even impossible – to build new homes," she said.

Much of her focus and criticism centered on New York City and surrounding areas, where the crisis and need are more acute, and where the new requirements on municipalities are stronger. But Upstate New York wasn't spared, either.

"Decisive action is called for now," Hochul said.

Hochul said her plan is designed to give communities flexibility in achieving the new targets "however they want." The growth is not limited to affordable housing, but such new units will be given extra weight in calculating progress, to encourage municipalities and developers to focus on that segment.

The state will offer new incentives for developers and municipalities, providing $5 million in state low-income housing tax credits for mixed-income projects, creating a new property-tax exemption for mixed-income projects near train stations and ensuring that localities where housing projects receive property tax breaks aren't penalized in tax-cap calculations.

However, the primary focus is on intent.

"Some localities may not meet their targets simply because of a lack of local economic demand for new housing, rather than because of restrictive zoning or onerous approval processes," she said.

So, if there are no projects that "are languishing for no legitimate reason," there would not be any impact for falling short.

But state officials still expect all municipalities to put forth the effort and make changes where needed to lower potential barriers to development.

"Many localities across the state are already hitting these goals. Many others are falling just a bit short," the governor said. "But the reality is that some communities will need to effect real change to build the homes we need."

To give that demand some teeth, the state will create a "fast-track housing approval process" that can override local decisions to deny permits for mixed-income multi-family projects in municipalities that fail to meet their targets and have not taken steps to facilitate new housing. This would not take effect until after the first three-year period is up.

At that time, developers of proposed projects that would "meet particular affordability criteria but may not conform to existing zoning" can appeal to a new State Housing Approval Board or the courts, if the municipality denies an application. Such projects must be approved despite local zoning laws, unless the locality can demonstrate "a valid health or safety reason" for denial.

The state will also provide an expedited environmental review for such projects under the State Environmental Quality Act, but with "crucial safeguards that prevent environmental harm and ensure that public health remains a top priority."

However, the override process would not apply if a municipality has taken "good-faith" steps or "preferred actions" to at least spur development and enable easier approvals.

To support such growth, especially around transit-oriented development, the state will create a $250 million Infrastructure Fund and a $20 million Planning Fund to help municipalities undertake road or sewer improvements or rezonings. It will also form a new Housing Planning Office.

"We know this is a big ask. And that's why localities will get help from the State to accomplish this shared objective," Hochul said. "Because to do nothing is an abdication of our responsibility to act in times of crisis."

But Bryan Green, CEO of The Green Organization, an Amherst apartment developer, said he's skeptical.

"How can you force a municipality? Each community has to run itself," he said. "I don’t mean to be pessimistic, but it’s hard to take this seriously. It seems like it’s overreach, and it seems a little arrogant."