What we know, and don't know, about Hochul's $10B plan to bolster health care

Here are four questions flagged by those following the proposals:

1. Who will qualify for bonuses?

For example, it's unclear over how many years that $10 billion will be spent. While Hochul said she wanted to grow the workforce over the next five years, she only referred to the $10 billion in spending as a "multi-year investment." And questions remain over which health care workers will qualify for wage support and bonuses.

"Is she going to focus on people at the low end of the income spectrum, or is a brain surgeon in Manhattan going to qualify as well?" wondered Bill Hammond, senior fellow for health policy at the Empire Center for Public Policy, a fiscally conservative think tank in Albany. "Does it only apply to people who actually provide care or does it include administrators and support staff?"

2. Where will the money come from?

Another key question is about how much of the money will come from the federal and state governments. Hammond presumed at least some would flow through the state's Medicaid system, pointing out that the federal government matches every dollar the state spends on Medicaid.