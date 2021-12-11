What to watch for next after Starbucks union election in Buffalo

"I think that we're feeling really good and really hopeful about what this is going to look like going forward," said Brisack, who has worked at the store for about a year. "The next step is trying to get Starbucks to negotiate with us."

Unless Starbucks files objections to the conduct of the election, the next step in the process is for the NLRB regional director to certify the union. If and when that happens, Starbucks will have a legal obligation to bargain in good faith with the union.

But getting the first contract could be a long and difficult process.

Only one out of seven organizing drives results in a first contract within one year of certification, according to Cornell University's Industrial and Labor Relations School's Buffalo Co-Lab.

The process took about a year at a company-operated Starbucks store in Canada: Workers at a Victoria location voted to unionize in August 2020 and ratified a three-year collective agreement in late June.

But the process also could take years, especially with employers determined not to have a union, said Cathy Creighton, director of the Buffalo Co-Lab and an attorney who once represented labor unions.