What to watch for next after Starbucks union election in Buffalo

The vote Thursday by workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo to join a union sent out ripples that were noticed nationwide as it became the Seattle coffee chain's only company-operated U.S. store to be organized.
But what comes next could be even more significant for both the company and the union.
In the months and years ahead, those workers will try to secure their first contract. Their success – or failure – could influence whether more Starbucks stores across the country could try to become unionized.
And that, in turn, could affect further organizing efforts that could spill into other major employers in the service sector.
The stakes are high. Here's what to watch for as it unfolds:
Mixed results
While the vote was a watershed moment for the union, simply because it won a clear victory at one store, it was not a decisive win, showing that Starbucks' arguments against the organizing effort held sway with many of its workers.
While employees at the Starbucks store on Elmwood Avenue voted 19-8 to join a union, workers at a Starbucks location in Hamburg went against the union by a margin of 12-8.
And while the vote at the Cheektowaga store was 15-9, putting the union on the brink of a second victory, there were seven challenged ballots, which could affect the outcome and left the final results of that vote in limbo.
Workers at a Starbucks store in Buffalo voted to join a union, making it the first company-owned store in the United States to organize.
For now, though, the Elmwood store is the only company-operated Starbucks store in the United States to unionize. The chain has nearly 9,000 company-operated stores across the country, employing a total of 235,000 people.
"This is a historic moment," said Michelle Eisen, a barista and 11-year employee at the Elmwood store. "This win is the first step in changing what it means to be a partner at Starbucks, and what it means to work in the service industry more broadly."
Rossann Williams, Starbucks's president of retail for North America, said in a statement Thursday that the results were preliminary and no immediate changes were planned as the National Labor Relations Board process continued.
"Put simply, we continue on as we did today, yesterday and the day before that," Williams said.
The fight for a contract may be long
A day after the vote, Elmwood store employee Jaz Brisack said workers were celebrating the win but preparing for what comes next.
"I think that we're feeling really good and really hopeful about what this is going to look like going forward," said Brisack, who has worked at the store for about a year. "The next step is trying to get Starbucks to negotiate with us."
Unless Starbucks files objections to the conduct of the election, the next step in the process is for the NLRB regional director to certify the union. If and when that happens, Starbucks will have a legal obligation to bargain in good faith with the union.
But getting the first contract could be a long and difficult process.
Only one out of seven organizing drives results in a first contract within one year of certification, according to Cornell University's Industrial and Labor Relations School's Buffalo Co-Lab.
The process took about a year at a company-operated Starbucks store in Canada: Workers at a Victoria location voted to unionize in August 2020 and ratified a three-year collective agreement in late June.
But the process also could take years, especially with employers determined not to have a union, said Cathy Creighton, director of the Buffalo Co-Lab and an attorney who once represented labor unions.
"You can just continue to bargain and you offer a bad bargaining package and then hope the employees lose interest or have enough turnover that your union supporters are gone," she said. "It's easier to do in this industry where people don’t stay for decades in the same job. They have a long road ahead of them."
A big vote in a union town
Buffalo is a union town – and that helped the organizing effort.
Union membership today in the Buffalo Niagara region might not be quite what it was in 1980s, but Western New York is still a highly unionized region compared with the rest of the country.
Nearly 20% of workers in the Buffalo Niagara metro area belong to a union, ranking 24th in union density out of 260 regions, according to a 2019 report from the Buffalo Co-Lab. When looking at the entire country, the union membership rate was 10.8% in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Spot Coffee employees will be some of the only barista workers in the country with union
Brisack, an Elmwood store employee, was the lead Workers United organizer in the Buffalo Spot Coffee campaign two years ago. One of the Spot Coffee locations involved in that campaign also is on Elmwood Avenue, down the street from the Starbucks store that has voted to organize.
The labor climate in Buffalo is a little different than the home turf where other recent high-profile union battles have been played.
For example, in the Alabama county where Amazon warehouse workers will get to revote on a union, just 8% of employees belong to a union.
That's roughly the same as the union membership rate in the county in Arizona where Workers United is seeking to unionize another Starbucks store.
A rare union win in the service sector
As Daniel Graff, director of the Higgins Labor Program at the University of Notre Dame, scrolled through news reports about the Starbucks unionization campaign in Buffalo, he was shocked how many of the workers quoted are longtime employees of the coffee chain.
Due to the typically high turnover in service jobs, it has historically been a difficult arena to unionize. That's why the unionization campaign at Buffalo-area Starbucks stores brought so much national attention with it.
"It is a big deal, especially because of Starbucks' nationally prominent location in our culture, and I think because of so much attention given to this unionization process over the last six weeks or eight weeks," Graff said.
Thousands of companies, not just Starbucks, see unions as a risk to their business model, efforts that, if successful, could affect scheduling, paychecks, promotions and job security.
Howard Schultz's visit comes just days before workers at three area Starbucks locations will begin voting in a union election.
That could be a major reason why Starbucks executives were a constant presence in Buffalo-area stores in recent months and why former CEO Howard Schultz, who is the company's largest individual shareholder, spoke at an employees-only event last month at a downtown hotel.
"They really see a threat to their bottom line and their way of doing business, which is premised on high turnover and the ability to deploy labor when, where and how the management sees fit," Graff said.
In her statement Thursday, Williams, of Starbucks, said the company will continue to "protect partner flexibility, transferability and benefits" across all stores in a given market or district.
Before ballots were mailed out, Starbucks had argued before the NLRB that 20 Buffalo-area stores should be part of the union vote, involving hundreds of local Starbucks workers, not a few dozen at each individual store as the union preferred. The NLRB ruled Oct. 28 that the store-by-store votes could be held.
Now, Graff pointed out, roughly 30 employees at one Buffalo store could challenge Starbucks' model.
Will others follow suit?
Starbucks Workers United members say they've been flooded by emails and messages from the chain's employees across the country, looking for more information on how to unionize.
In addition to the store in Mesa, Arizona, the union also has filed petition for three other local Starbucks locations.
"I see no reason why you wouldn’t have 50 or 100 more Starbucks stores in college towns, in urban liberal areas where the workforce is sort of coming in and out of college," said Nelson Lichtenstein, director of the Center for the Study of Work, Labor and Democracy at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
While Lichtenstein said it will be extremely difficult for the Elmwood workers to land their first contract – something that will likely require outside political pressure – their effort could lay the groundwork for other Starbucks stores to become unionized.
