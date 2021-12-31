What to watch for in Buffalo Niagara business in 2022

A pandemic that won't stop.
Inflation – the likes of which we haven't seen in more than three decades.
A red-hot housing market that shows few signs of cooling down.
And a continued struggle to find workers.
All of those factors will be powerful forces shaping the Buffalo Niagara economy during 2022. How it plays out will determine whether the region's lackluster recovery from the Covid-19 recession accelerates or it continues to lag behind the rest of the country.
Here's what to watch for across the Buffalo Niagara business community:
The economy: Will the recovery resume?
The Covid lockdown hit Buffalo Niagara harder than most places, thanks to the region's heavy reliance on tourism. As 2022 begins, the local economy still lags behind the rest of the country in recovering from the recession.
By November, the region still was down about 5% of the jobs it had before the pandemic hit – double the U.S. shortfall.
With workers hard to find, partly because a wave of early retirements has hit the older Buffalo Niagara workforce especially hard, it's difficult for businesses to find all the employees they need.
Wages are an issue, especially for entry-level positions that are more competitive now that the minimum wage for fast food workers has hit $15 an hour. So is the availability of affordable child care.
Supply chain issues are making it harder for businesses to produce at their normal levels. Stores are dealing with empty shelves. The tightened restrictions on crossing the Canadian border have cut deeply into tourism and retail sales.
Put it all together, and the local job market essentially stopped its recovery during most of the summer and fall, until a hopeful uptick in November. Whether it can continue will be a key factor in determining whether the Buffalo Niagara region's recovery will be lackluster, as it has in most recessions during the postwar era, or a promising exception.
– David Robinson
Retail: Will consumers keep spending?
There is plenty to keep an eye on in retail this year.
The usual retail death watch got a reprieve in 2021, when store bankruptcies declined drastically. That was partially because government stimulus funds spurred consumer spending.
We'll see whether retailers can maintain their survival in 2022 and keep track of who could end up going out of business.
Restaurants and retailers are heading into a third year plagued by supply chain issues. Bottlenecked ports will continue to clear and Asian manufacturers will get back on track – but just how long will it take, and are there any more disruptions in store?
The worker shortage will continue to be something to watch. Will workers finally return to the retail and restaurant jobs they left behind during the pandemic and – if not – how will stores and eateries move forward without them?
The Starbucks on Elmwood Avenue turned heads around the world when it voted to form a union last month. Now it's time for the hard work of negotiating a first contract, while organizing efforts continue at Starbucks stores in Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga.
And, of course, with consumer prices rocked by inflation, will consumers start buying less as their budgets are squeezed?
– Samantha Christmann
Housing: No sign
Expect more of the same frenetic activity in the housing market this year.
Homebuyers and sellers have been dealing with one of the most active housing markets in recent memory for the past several years, as a severe shortage of houses for sale has resulted in a mismatch between supply and demand.
There's no sign that supply crunch is easing, so that will keep pressure on buyers to bid higher on homes that often are selling in a matter of days, especially in popular neighborhoods and suburbs.
Median sale prices are up 17% over the past year, while the number of homes for sale is down about 10% from a year ago, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.
That’s generating record sales prices that are delighting sellers, but making many homes and neighborhoods more expensive than in the past. And it’s frustrating buyers who have lost out multiple times, forcing them to be more creative the next time.
Low mortgage rates are helping to ease the affordability crunch caused by the steep rise in prices, but that could change if mortgage rates tick higher this year, potentially putting a brake on the upward push for prices.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
Development: The momentum continues
Developers are putting a renewed emphasis on affordable housing and other projects in more outlying parts of the city that haven’t seen as much attention as downtown Buffalo.
With so many of the obvious commercial development sites already taken up in downtown Buffalo, Elmwood Village and the Delaware District – and with prices soaring on remaining properties – developers are shifting their focus to other parts of the city.
That’s expected to not only continue but accelerate, especially in areas like the Old First Ward, Black Rock and Riverside, and the vast East Side.
Brownfield and historic tax credits will still drive much of the activity in these areas, along with affordable housing tax credits, as more emphasis is placed on addressing Buffalo’s housing needs in many areas.
That will also help the Brown administration to address some of the criticism leveled against it by upstart mayoral candidate India Walton in last year’s election that the city has not focused enough on affordable housing or the East Side.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
Back to office: Still murky
The return-to-office picture isn't much clearer as the new year begins. And that means that many workers aren't coming back as soon as some companies planned, or as frequently.
Throughout 2021, a number of companies pushed back or altered their plans, as new concerns surfaced about the pandemic.
That pattern continues.
Employers are taking into account recent factors, like the Omicron variant and the state's masking and vaccination policy, as they set their return-to-office policies.
They are balancing their interest in seeing employees get back to in-person collaboration – for at least part of the week – with concerns about employee health and safety.
M&T Bank, one of the region's largest private employers, is asking its nonbranch employees to start coming into the office one day a week, starting the week of Jan. 18. The bank until recently was preparing to have nonbranch workers return three days a week, starting the week of Jan. 10, but has since scaled back that idea.
A number of employers have adopted a hybrid work schedule that involves employees coming in for at least part of the week. Others are only allowing vaccinated workers to come back. Still others are giving employees the option of remaining 100% remote.
– Matt Glynn
Health care: Another labor battle looms
Staffing continues to be a major issue in health care, and it took center stage during a 35-day strike at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo last fall as the Communications Workers of America and Catholic Health System negotiated new labor agreements.
In 2022, the CWA will be back at the table – only this time with Catholic Health competitor, Kaleida Health.
Kaleida has 7,307 union employees whose contracts expire at the end of May.
Of those, 3,660 are represented by CWA Local 1168, the same local that represented a couple hundred workers at St. Joseph Campus during the now-concluded talks with Catholic Health.
CWA Local 1168 President Cori Gambini has said similar staffing challenges also exist at Kaleida Health.
The two sides are expected to be at the bargaining table in early 2022.
How those negotiations go will take on even more importance if hospital capacity remains stretched in 2022 because of high levels of Covid cases and more limited bed availability because of existing staffing issues across the region.
– Jon Harris