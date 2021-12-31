What to watch for in Buffalo Niagara business in 2022

There's no sign that supply crunch is easing, so that will keep pressure on buyers to bid higher on homes that often are selling in a matter of days, especially in popular neighborhoods and suburbs.

Median sale prices are up 17% over the past year, while the number of homes for sale is down about 10% from a year ago, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

That’s generating record sales prices that are delighting sellers, but making many homes and neighborhoods more expensive than in the past. And it’s frustrating buyers who have lost out multiple times, forcing them to be more creative the next time.

Low mortgage rates are helping to ease the affordability crunch caused by the steep rise in prices, but that could change if mortgage rates tick higher this year, potentially putting a brake on the upward push for prices.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Development: The momentum continues

Developers are putting a renewed emphasis on affordable housing and other projects in more outlying parts of the city that haven’t seen as much attention as downtown Buffalo.