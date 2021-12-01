What to watch for as Starbucks union vote nears finish line

Voting on whether workers at three Buffalo-area Starbucks stores will join a union is wrapping up.

The campaign has drawn widespread attention, since, if Starbucks Workers United succeeds, the stores would become the first of the 8,000 company-owned locations in the nation to unionize.

Here are five things to know as the voting process nears conclusion:

• Workers from the three stores must return their ballots to the National Labor Relations Board no later than Dec. 8. The NLRB will count the ballots Dec. 9.

Votes will be tallied on a store-by-store basis, so it's possible all, some or none of the stores will vote in favor of joining a union. The three stores are on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga and Camp Road in Hamburg. Altogether, they have about 100 employees who can vote.

Since workers are voting by mail, union organizers don't have a sense of how many have submitted ballots, said Michelle Eisen of Starbucks Workers United.

Before voting got underway, Starbucks asked the NLRB to allow workers at all 20 stores in the region to cast ballots, in a single, combined vote. The NLRB rejected that request. Starbucks Workers United favors a store-by-store election process.