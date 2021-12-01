What to watch for as Starbucks union vote nears finish line

Voting on whether workers at three Buffalo-area Starbucks stores will join a union is wrapping up.
The campaign has drawn widespread attention, since, if Starbucks Workers United succeeds, the stores would become the first of the 8,000 company-owned locations in the nation to unionize.
Here are five things to know as the voting process nears conclusion:
• Workers from the three stores must return their ballots to the National Labor Relations Board no later than Dec. 8. The NLRB will count the ballots Dec. 9.
Votes will be tallied on a store-by-store basis, so it's possible all, some or none of the stores will vote in favor of joining a union. The three stores are on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga and Camp Road in Hamburg. Altogether, they have about 100 employees who can vote.
Since workers are voting by mail, union organizers don't have a sense of how many have submitted ballots, said Michelle Eisen of Starbucks Workers United.
Before voting got underway, Starbucks asked the NLRB to allow workers at all 20 stores in the region to cast ballots, in a single, combined vote. The NLRB rejected that request. Starbucks Workers United favors a store-by-store election process.
• The NLRB will begin a hearing Thursday on Starbucks Workers United's petition to hold union elections at three additional stores in the Buffalo area.
Those stores are at 4770 Transit Road in Depew, 3186 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, and 1775 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga. Across those three stores, 103 employees would be eligible to vote.
Will organizers seek to hold votes at even more Starbucks stores? Eisen said organizing efforts for now are focused on the three stores where ballots are being cast, and the three stores seeking permission to hold elections.
Meanwhile, the push to unionize has spread outside of Western New York. A Starbucks store in Mesa, Ariz., has filed a petition to hold a union election.
• Starbucks Workers United members claim company personnel from outside the region are in the stores and trying to pressure workers to vote against unionizing.
"I go into work anxious every day about which support manager is going to be on the floor," said James Skretta, who works at a Starbucks in Amherst that is petitioning to hold a union vote.
Starbucks did not respond to a request to comment on those claims, but has previously denied trying to intimidate workers.
• Four organizers with Starbucks Workers United organizers had a conference call on Tuesday with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Earlier that day, the Vermont senator tweeted his support for their campaign.
"Starbucks is raking in record profits in 2021," he tweeted. "They are not a struggling company. So why are they working so hard to defeat workers' efforts to form a union?"
I'm proud to stand with @SBWorkersUnited in their fight for decent wages and decent working conditions. Starbucks is raking in record profits in 2021. They are not a struggling company. So why are they working so hard to defeat workers' efforts to form a union?— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 30, 2021
• The campaign has attracted national attention, given Starbucks' prominent brand name, and the fact that the company has over 8,000 company-owned stores in the United States.
"It's not surprising, I guess," Eisen said. "It's a global company, and there's not anyone who doesn't recognize the Starbucks logo and the Starbucks name."
Matt Glynn